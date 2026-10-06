Actress Ragini's Inspiring Life Story: Married At 13, Abandoned By Her Husband, Yet Rose To Stardom

Actress Ragini made everyone laugh out loud as Anji's wife Shanta in the hit serial Amrutham. But her real life hides a lot of pain behind those on-screen smiles. Her husband abandoned her at a very young age.

Actress Ragini spent 30 years in the industry, acting in over 550 serials and 190 films. She always makes the audience laugh on both the big and small screens. But her personal life holds a massive tragedy and a brave fight.

Married At 13 And Tortured By Husband

She was the 12th child in a family of 14 children. Her family married her off at just 13 years of age. She gave birth to a baby boy at 14. Her husband tortured her physically and mentally for money. He abandoned her just one year after their marriage and married another woman. She found herself completely alone at a very young age.

Ragini did not lose hope when her husband left her. She moved from Chennai to Hyderabad with her infant son to find work. She also brought her paralyzed father and her mother to live with her. She started her career as a dancer in Hyderabad dance groups. Organizers paid her Rs 500 for one dance program. She earned Rs 3,000 a month by doing six programs. She paid Rs 750 for house rent, spent Rs 1,000 on her father's medicines, and used Rs 1,000 for household expenses. She saved the remaining Rs 200 to Rs 300 for bus charges to visit TV offices and studios for acting chances.

She raised her sons single-handedly and educated them in Hyderabad. Her son Kiran and her other son studied well and settled down as software engineers. They even built their own houses. Ragini shared in an interview that she feels extremely happy about her children's success.

Ragini faced casting couch situations during her early days in the industry. She protected her respect through her good behavior and manners. She never thought about getting married again after her husband left her. She focused only on working hard and educating her children.

Speaking About The Casting Couch

Ragini spoke openly about the casting couch in an interview. She said that women will not face problems if they maintain strict boundaries. She explained that if a woman gets too close and asks 'What sir, how are you?', men will look at that behavior and ask 'Will you come for the night?'. She added that if a woman respectfully folds her hands and says 'Namaskaram sir', nobody will bother her. She stated that the opposite person's reaction depends entirely on our own behavior. She confirmed that she never faced such bitter experiences in the industry because she maintained her distance.