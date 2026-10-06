Looking For A One-Day Trip From Hyderabad? Explore Telangana's 'Ooty', Ananthagiri Hills

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You do not need to travel hundreds of kilometres or spend thousands of rupees to visit places like Ooty and Kodaikanal. Hyderabad has its very own hill station right on its outskirts, and people lovingly call it the Ooty of Telangana.

You really do not have to pack your bags for Ooty or Kodaikanal just to see green hills, thick forests, and peaceful nature. Many people still travel far and spend thousands of rupees for a cool weekend getaway. They simply do not realise that a beautiful hill station sits right outside Hyderabad.

You can save your travel time and money now. Ananthagiri Hills offers breathtaking natural beauty just a short drive away from the city. Tourists call this scenic spot the 'Ooty of Telangana' thanks to its cool climate and lush greenery.

Ananthagiri Hills is located in the Vikarabad district of Telangana. This beautiful spot is just 80 to 90 kilometres away from Hyderabad. It serves as the perfect destination for people who want to escape the city traffic, pollution, and noise. The easy road access from Hyderabad makes it a massive hit for weekend trips.

You can start your journey from Hyderabad in the morning, explore the hills all day, and return home by evening. This makes it an ideal one-day trip destination for those who cannot take long leaves from work. It is the perfect tourist spot for a quick morning-to-evening weekend getaway.

The thick forest around Ananthagiri Hills gives this place a very unique climate. The temperatures stay much lower here compared to the city, making the weather extremely pleasant. The hills and trees look incredibly green and fresh, especially during the monsoon and winter seasons.

The green grass covers the hills like a carpet during the rainy season. Cool breezes blow through the trees, and clouds cover the area to give Ananthagiri a magical look. Nature lovers visit this place frequently for this exact reason. The cool and pleasant weather truly reminds you of Ooty.

The monsoon season is the best time to enjoy the beauty of Ananthagiri Hills. Small streams and water bodies come alive across the hills when it rains. You can even spot small waterfalls that attract many tourists. The rain-washed trees, green hills, and cloudy skies offer a great experience for nature lovers.

Great spot for trekking lovers

Ananthagiri Hills attracts adventure lovers just as much as nature enthusiasts. The area has great spots for trekking through the forests and hill paths. Walking through the trees and exploring the hills gives you a completely different vibe from city life. However, you should always stick to the routes suggested by locals. You must take proper precautions and avoid wandering alone into unknown areas, especially during the rains.

Ananthagiri Hills holds great spiritual importance along with its natural beauty. The ancient Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple attracts a large number of devotees here. The temple sits in a peaceful environment on the hills, giving visitors a chance to experience spirituality and nature at the same time.

The calm surroundings, green trees, and beautiful hills around the temple easily capture the attention of tourists. Most people make it a point to visit this temple during their Ananthagiri trip.

Birthplace of the Musi River

Ananthagiri Hills has another special feature, as it is the birthplace of the Musi River. The Musi River, which is deeply connected to Hyderabad, starts its journey from small water springs in these hills. These small streams merge and flow forward to become the Musi River. The river then flows through Hyderabad and plays a key role in the city's geography and history. This gives the Ananthagiri region a special historical importance alongside its natural beauty.

Perfect for photography and nature lovers

Ananthagiri Hills is a fantastic spot for people who love capturing nature on their cameras. The green landscapes, forests, clouds, and changing colours of nature during sunrise and sunset make it a photography paradise. The area turns even greener during the monsoon. The morning fog on the hills and the sun rays filtering through the trees give tourists a truly special experience.

The close distance to Hyderabad is one of the biggest attractions of Ananthagiri Hills. Families, friends, and nature lovers can easily drive down here for a full-day weekend trip. You can plan a perfect day out with temple visits, trekking, and photography while enjoying the natural beauty.

However, it is everyone's responsibility to protect the environment by not throwing plastic waste or leaving garbage behind. Visitors must stay away from lighting fires in the forest or disturbing the wild animals.

Head to Ananthagiri if you cannot visit Ooty!

Ananthagiri Hills stands out as a major tourist spot around Hyderabad because it offers cool weather, green hills, beautiful forests, water streams, and a spiritual centre all in one place. You can definitely visit this 'Ooty of Telangana' if you do not have the time or budget to travel to hill stations like Ooty or Kodaikanal. Ananthagiri Hills is simply the best choice for anyone who wants to spend a few peaceful hours in the lap of nature.