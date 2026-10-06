Eating Mutton? Avoid These Foods And Drinks Right After Your Meal

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Mutton is definitely good for your health, but you should never eat certain foods right after having it. You might face severe health issues if you do this.

Non-veg lovers have a huge soft spot for mutton. You will smell chicken or mutton curry in almost every house during the weekends. Some people eat non-veg three to four days a week. Mutton tastes great, and it also offers many health benefits. But experts warn that you might face severe health issues if you eat certain foods right after having mutton. Let us look at the foods you must completely avoid after a mutton meal.

We often make small mistakes while eating non-veg, especially chicken and mutton. These mistakes can cause indigestion, heartburn, gas, and skin problems. Mutton contains high amounts of protein and iron. Therefore, your stomach takes more time to digest it. This is why you should never consume certain foods after eating mutton.

Milk, curd, or buttermilk

Some people drink milk, curd, or buttermilk right after a non-veg meal. Experts say this is very bad for your body. You might face digestive issues if you drink these after eating meat. Experts also warn that this habit can cause stomach bloating, diarrhea, and skin rashes.

You harm your health a lot if you eat honey after mutton. Honey naturally increases your body heat. Your body heat shoots up even more when you mix it with mutton. This combination can cause heartburn and physical discomfort. So, you must stop this habit immediately if you eat honey after mutton.

Sweets and bananas

You should also avoid bananas and sweets after a mutton meal. Your stomach takes time to digest mutton, so eating these immediately can cause stomach issues and make you feel sick. You can rest for a while after eating mutton and then eat whatever you like.

Doctors advise against eating mutton at night. You must drink enough water after eating mutton. Experts recommend a ginger or fenugreek decoction if your stomach feels very heavy after the meal.