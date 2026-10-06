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From Wafer to Package: Critical Manufacturing Brings Factory Intelligence to SEMICON West and SEMICON Europa
(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) PORTO, Portugal, 06.10.2026 – Critical Manufacturing, the Industrial Operations Platform company that unites execution, connectivity, analytics and trusted AI, will participate in SEMICON West 2026, taking place October –3–15, and SEMICON Europa 2026, taking place November 10–13. At both events, the company will exhibit in the Smart Manufacturing Pavilion, showcasing how its platform supports semiconductor production from wafer through package, including advanced packaging, traceability, contextualized manufacturing data, AI and factory automation.
As semiconductor manufacturers face faster production ramps, tighter cycle times, increasing advanced packaging complexity and pressure to move new technologies into volume production faster, they also need to introduce new technologies and scale production without losing control over quality, traceability or processes. Critical Manufacturi’g’s platform helps manufacturers manage this complexity, standardize operations across lines and sites, and increase automation while maintaining visibility and control of production.
At both events, visitors will be able to see how users can ask questions of manufacturing data in natural language and generate charts, dashboards and insights using data contextualized by real production execution. Critical Manufacturing will also demonstrate c-Alice, its AI-powered image classification application, which transforms production image data into actionable information to support process control and fast root cause analysis, providing a practical example of how AI can be applied to manufacturing quality and process control.
Critical Manufacturing will also demonstrate capabilities supporting semiconductor manufacturing from wafer through package. The platform provides material traceability and genealogy at lot, wafer and individual die level across front-end and advanced packaging flows, including chiplets, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and heterogeneous integration.
“em>“Semiconductor manufacturers are being asked to absorb new process and packaging complexity while continuing to ramp production f”ster,” said Jeff Peabody, VP & Managing Director, North America at Critical Manufacturing. “That makes the ability to connect what is happening across the factory increasingly important. When production data has the right context, teams can understand issues faster, make better use of that information and maintain control as operations become more complex.
For manufacturers introducing new technologies or expanding production, proven factory models can be configured and deployed across new lines, buildings or sites without starting from scratch. Integrated Design of Experiment capabilities allow controlled experimentation, including at individual wafer level, within volume production, while production controls help ensure the correct routes, equipment and recipes are used. These capabilities can also support the transition from development and pilot environments into full-rate manufacturing without rebuilding the manufacturing model.
“Moving a new process from development into repeatable volume production is one of the key challenges manufacturers need to manag”,” said Tom Bednarz, Managing Director of Critical Manufacturing Deutschland GmbH. “The manufacturing model needs to scale with the process while maintaining the quality, traceability and control established along the way. A consistent approach across lines and sites can make that transition easier while still giving manufacturers the flexibility to introduce new technol”gies.”
Further capabilities include automated responses to factory events and orchestration of short- and long-running activities, including autonomous material transport. Visitors can also explore dynamic recipe management using business rules or external Run-to-Run systems, as well as equipment connectivity through interfaces including SECS/GEM, OPC-UA, OPC-DA, MQTT, files and databases.
Critical Manufacturing will also participate in the conference programs at both shows. At SEMICON West, Luís Costa, Lead Pre Sales Engineer will present “Welcome to the Thinking Factory: How AI is Giving MES a Brain” on Oct 13 exploring how AI is changing the role of MES and what this means for the evolution of intelligent factory operations. At SEMICON Europa, Critical Manufacturing CEO Francisco Almada Lobo will join Didier Chavet Senior Director and Global Head of Manufacturing IT at Micron, a Critical Manufacturing customer, for a panel discussion“on “The First Domino: How India Became the Launchpad for Micron Assembly & Test Moderni”ation”.
Visitors can meet Critical Manuf’cturing’s semiconductor manufacturing experts at the Smart Manufacturing Pavilion, booth M10 at SEMICON West and booth B1740 at SEMICON Europa.
About Critical Manufacturing
Critical Manufacturing, a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides th’ industry’s most modern Industrial Operations Platform. Combining MES, connectivity, automation, analytics and trusted AI, Critical Manufacturing helps manufacturers build the connected, intelligent factories of the future, where people and AI collaborate seamlessly to make Industry 4.0 a reality. For more information, visit
About ASMPT
ASMPT Limited is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT's offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organize, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices. ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality. ASMPT is a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium.
ASMPT is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX stock code: 0522) and is one of the constituent stocks of the HKEX Tech 100 Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at
As semiconductor manufacturers face faster production ramps, tighter cycle times, increasing advanced packaging complexity and pressure to move new technologies into volume production faster, they also need to introduce new technologies and scale production without losing control over quality, traceability or processes. Critical Manufacturi’g’s platform helps manufacturers manage this complexity, standardize operations across lines and sites, and increase automation while maintaining visibility and control of production.
At both events, visitors will be able to see how users can ask questions of manufacturing data in natural language and generate charts, dashboards and insights using data contextualized by real production execution. Critical Manufacturing will also demonstrate c-Alice, its AI-powered image classification application, which transforms production image data into actionable information to support process control and fast root cause analysis, providing a practical example of how AI can be applied to manufacturing quality and process control.
Critical Manufacturing will also demonstrate capabilities supporting semiconductor manufacturing from wafer through package. The platform provides material traceability and genealogy at lot, wafer and individual die level across front-end and advanced packaging flows, including chiplets, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and heterogeneous integration.
“em>“Semiconductor manufacturers are being asked to absorb new process and packaging complexity while continuing to ramp production f”ster,” said Jeff Peabody, VP & Managing Director, North America at Critical Manufacturing. “That makes the ability to connect what is happening across the factory increasingly important. When production data has the right context, teams can understand issues faster, make better use of that information and maintain control as operations become more complex.
For manufacturers introducing new technologies or expanding production, proven factory models can be configured and deployed across new lines, buildings or sites without starting from scratch. Integrated Design of Experiment capabilities allow controlled experimentation, including at individual wafer level, within volume production, while production controls help ensure the correct routes, equipment and recipes are used. These capabilities can also support the transition from development and pilot environments into full-rate manufacturing without rebuilding the manufacturing model.
“Moving a new process from development into repeatable volume production is one of the key challenges manufacturers need to manag”,” said Tom Bednarz, Managing Director of Critical Manufacturing Deutschland GmbH. “The manufacturing model needs to scale with the process while maintaining the quality, traceability and control established along the way. A consistent approach across lines and sites can make that transition easier while still giving manufacturers the flexibility to introduce new technol”gies.”
Further capabilities include automated responses to factory events and orchestration of short- and long-running activities, including autonomous material transport. Visitors can also explore dynamic recipe management using business rules or external Run-to-Run systems, as well as equipment connectivity through interfaces including SECS/GEM, OPC-UA, OPC-DA, MQTT, files and databases.
Critical Manufacturing will also participate in the conference programs at both shows. At SEMICON West, Luís Costa, Lead Pre Sales Engineer will present “Welcome to the Thinking Factory: How AI is Giving MES a Brain” on Oct 13 exploring how AI is changing the role of MES and what this means for the evolution of intelligent factory operations. At SEMICON Europa, Critical Manufacturing CEO Francisco Almada Lobo will join Didier Chavet Senior Director and Global Head of Manufacturing IT at Micron, a Critical Manufacturing customer, for a panel discussion“on “The First Domino: How India Became the Launchpad for Micron Assembly & Test Moderni”ation”.
Visitors can meet Critical Manuf’cturing’s semiconductor manufacturing experts at the Smart Manufacturing Pavilion, booth M10 at SEMICON West and booth B1740 at SEMICON Europa.
About Critical Manufacturing
Critical Manufacturing, a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides th’ industry’s most modern Industrial Operations Platform. Combining MES, connectivity, automation, analytics and trusted AI, Critical Manufacturing helps manufacturers build the connected, intelligent factories of the future, where people and AI collaborate seamlessly to make Industry 4.0 a reality. For more information, visit
About ASMPT
ASMPT Limited is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT's offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organize, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices. ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality. ASMPT is a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium.
ASMPT is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX stock code: 0522) and is one of the constituent stocks of the HKEX Tech 100 Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at
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