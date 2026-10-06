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Almarai Board Approves a New Growth Strategy for 2026-2031
(MENAFN- APO Group) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 6 October 2026: Almarai Company has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the Company's new growth strategy for the period 2026–2031, establishing a clear framework for the next phase of growth and value creation for its stakeholders. The strategy builds on Almarai's leadership position, trusted brands, operational excellence, and differentiated capabilities.
The new growth strategy will translate recent significant investments and capacity expansions into sustainable value through disciplined execution, productivity improvement, and capital allocation. It will broaden consumer choice, enhance supply chain resilience, strengthen local manufacturing, and continue contributing to the national economic priorities.
The strategy is centered on four growth pillars: accelerating growth in Almarai's core categories, expanding selectively into attractive food categories, accelerating the development of high-potential channels including foodservice and e-commerce, and strengthening the Company's position in priority markets while pursuing new opportunities.
Commenting on the approval, HH Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer, Chairman of the Board of Almarai Company, said:
“The approval of this strategy marks an important milestone in Almarai's continued evolution and reflects our confidence in the significant opportunities ahead. We are building from a position of strength, with market leadership supported by trusted brands, world-class capabilities, and a proven track record of achievements. Our strategy is designed to drive the next phase of investment and sustainable growth by strengthening our core categories while expanding selectively into areas where our capabilities and competitive strengths position us to succeed. This ambition is underpinned by a significant investment program, with Almarai planning to deploy more than SAR 15 billion over the strategy period to support capacity expansion, strengthen our capabilities, and enable the next phase of sustainable growt”.”
He add“d: “The new strategy provides a clear roadmap that will accelerate value creation over the coming years for consumers, customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve, with ambitions centered on delivering sustainable growth while maintaining financial discipline and resilience. We look forward to sharing our detailed ambitions and the new strategy with investors and stakeh”lders”.
The new growth strategy will translate recent significant investments and capacity expansions into sustainable value through disciplined execution, productivity improvement, and capital allocation. It will broaden consumer choice, enhance supply chain resilience, strengthen local manufacturing, and continue contributing to the national economic priorities.
The strategy is centered on four growth pillars: accelerating growth in Almarai's core categories, expanding selectively into attractive food categories, accelerating the development of high-potential channels including foodservice and e-commerce, and strengthening the Company's position in priority markets while pursuing new opportunities.
Commenting on the approval, HH Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer, Chairman of the Board of Almarai Company, said:
“The approval of this strategy marks an important milestone in Almarai's continued evolution and reflects our confidence in the significant opportunities ahead. We are building from a position of strength, with market leadership supported by trusted brands, world-class capabilities, and a proven track record of achievements. Our strategy is designed to drive the next phase of investment and sustainable growth by strengthening our core categories while expanding selectively into areas where our capabilities and competitive strengths position us to succeed. This ambition is underpinned by a significant investment program, with Almarai planning to deploy more than SAR 15 billion over the strategy period to support capacity expansion, strengthen our capabilities, and enable the next phase of sustainable growt”.”
He add“d: “The new strategy provides a clear roadmap that will accelerate value creation over the coming years for consumers, customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve, with ambitions centered on delivering sustainable growth while maintaining financial discipline and resilience. We look forward to sharing our detailed ambitions and the new strategy with investors and stakeh”lders”.
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