ODI WC 2027 Ticket Demand Crosses One Million Applications In Three Days

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Oct 6 (IANS) Demand for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has surged past one million ticket applications less than three days after the ballot opened, underlining the global anticipation for the tournament in Africa.

More than 320,000 fans have already registered for the ticket ballot, with applications submitted for over 1.1 million tickets for matches to be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the ICC informed on Tuesday.

The India-Pakistan clash is currently the most sought-after fixture, attracting more than 110,000 applications. The India-South Africa match follows with over 92,000 applications, while more than 86,000 applications have been made for India's meeting with Australia.

The pre-seeded Super 7 fixture between India (A1) and Pakistan (A3), scheduled for November 7, has received almost 78,000 applications and ranks as the fourth most in-demand match. The November 21 final has already drawn close to 69,000 applications.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the early response reflected the scale of the tournament and its appeal beyond traditional cricketing markets.

“One million ticket applications in just over 48 hours of opening the ticket ballot is a demonstration of the attention, stature and affiliation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. ICC events are now spectacles which transcend cultural and geographic boundaries and serve as platforms to widen and deepen fandom for the sport.

“This is also Africa's moment to shine as an ICC marquee men's event is returning to the continent after two decades and brings with it the attention of 2.5 billion cricket fans across 120+ countries. We aim to 'make the circle bigger', for fans, for the athletes, for the game, and for communities who will gather to celebrate the competition and the culture. The ballot is open, and we can't wait to host the world, so get in if you haven't already,” Gupta said.

The tournament will mark the return of an ICC men's marquee event to the African continent after a two-decade gap, with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia set to host the competition.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Local Organising Committee CEO Qondisa Ngwenya said the early ticket response demonstrated the scale of interest in the tournament.“To see more than one million tickets already applied for is a major statement by global fans and shows the extraordinary appetite to be part of this tournament.

“South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia are ready to open their doors to the world and deliver a World Cup that is memorable both on and off the field. This is an opportunity to bring new audiences into the game and showcase the passion, diversity and hospitality of our region to a global audience. We cannot wait to welcome fans from across Africa and around the world to experience a World Cup as it has never been seen before with us,” he said.

The ticket ballot will remain open until 23:59 CAT on November 21, allowing fans worldwide to register for tickets to the 2027 World Cup.

With the India-Pakistan fixture already generating the strongest demand, the early response has provided a glimpse of the scale of interest expected when the tournament gets underway across the three host nations.