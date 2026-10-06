Infant Formula Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Infant Formula Market Size & Share Analysis The global infant formula market size was valued at USD 54.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 56.99 billion in 2026 to USD 80.24 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the infant formula market with a share of 59.66% in 2025. Infant formula refers to a specially formulated food product intended for infants as a complete or partial substitute for human milk, positioned for newborn nutrition. It is formulated to provide essential nutrients required for infant growth and development and is available in forms such as powdered infant formula, liquid concentrate, and ready-to-feed formula. Infant formula is tracked under HSN Code 1901.10 (food preparations for infant use, put up for retail sale) and SIC Code 2023 (dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy products, including baby formula). The infant formula market demand is driven by a focus on pediatric care, higher participation of women in the workforce, and availability of specialized formula products. Manufacturers are developing routine and specialty formulas in powder, liquid concentrate, and ready-to-feed forms, contributing to infant formula market growth. Infant Formula Market Key Takeaways Infant Formula Market Size and Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 54.60 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 56.99 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 80.24 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 4.37% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 59.66% Fastest-growing Region: North America North America CAGR (2026–2034): 10.13% Segment Insights By Product Type Leading Segment: Standard Infant Formula Market Share in 2025: 52.4% By Protein Source Fastest-growing Segment: Plant-Based Formula CAGR: 7.21% (2026-2034) By Functional Ingredient Leading Segment: Vitamins and Minerals Market Share in 2025: 34% By Age Group Leading Segment: 0–6 Months Market Share in 2025: 43.6% By Distribution Channel Fastest-growing Segment: E-Commerce CAGR: 8.46% (2026-2034) By End User Leading Segment: Retail Consumers Market Share in 2025: 76.4% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Infant Formula Market Trends Expansion of Human Milk Oligosaccharide-Enriched Infant Formula The infant formula market analysis shows that research of components found in human milk is encouraging manufacturers to include human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) in infant formula. These ingredients are used to support gut health and immune function while making formula composition more closely reflect certain properties of human milk. This results in a wider range of infant formulas with added functional nutrition benefits. Ready-to-Feed Infant Formula Formats Expansion The need for easier feeding and preparation is supporting greater availability of ready-to-feed infant formula in liquid formats. These products require little or no preparation and provide convenience for travel, childcare, and situations where quick feeding is needed. This shift broadens the baby food product portfolio. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Infant Formula Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a highly exposed impact on the infant formula market share, as dependence on specialized dairy & nutritional ingredients, processing facilities, packaging materials, and concentrated supplier networks can create shortages, recalls, and interruptions in product availability. The market is likely to follow a k-shaped recovery pattern, as standard and specialized formulas, powdered and ready-to-feed formats, and products relying on different ingredient suppliers can recover at different rates. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.37%, but supply chain constraints could lower this by approximately 1.0 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 3.37. As supply conditions normalize through stronger supplier diversification, improved ingredient traceability, expanded production capacity, enhanced safety controls, and more resilient procurement networks, infant formula market growth is expected to gradually return to 4.37%. Infant Formula Market Investment and Funding Analysis The infant formula market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by production capacity expansion, organic formula development, advanced nutritional ingredients, human milk oligosaccharides, and next-generation infant nutrition technologies. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Infant Formula Market, 2025–2026

Company Value (USD) Details Primogene ~USD 4.8 Million In June 2026, Primogene raised ~USD 4.8 million in seed funding to develop enzymatic biocatalysis technology for producing complex biomolecules for use in infant formula. All G ~USD 10 Million In December 2025, All G raised ~USD 10 million through a convertible-note round. The new capital is being used to commercialize precision-fermentation technology that produces bio-identical human milk proteins

Infant Formula Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Adoption of Complementary Feeding and High Working Parents Population Drives Market

The adoption of complementary feeding supports demand for follow-on formula as infants transition from exclusive milk feeding to a broader diet. Formula products designed for later feeding stages can complement cereals, purees, and other baby food, expanding demand across infant nutrition categories. This transition also supports continued use of milk-based nutritional products during early childhood.

A larger working-parent population is increasing reliance on practical baby feeding solutions that fit busy daily routines. This demand supports wider use of powdered infant formula and other convenient feeding options, creating broader opportunities across the infant formula market. Flexible feeding choices help households manage infant nutrition alongside work and childcare schedules.

Market Restraints

Strong Quality Control Requirements and Limited Shelf-Life Restrains Adoption

High quality-control requirements increase manufacturing complexity because infant formula needs strict checks for microbiological safety, nutrient levels, and batch consistency. Frequent testing and monitoring add time and operating costs during production, making scaling manufacturing capacity more difficult.

Limited shelf life increases inventory pressure, as infant formula must be stored and distributed within defined expiry periods. Poor demand forecasting can lead to unsold products, stock rotation issues, and wastage.

Market Opportunities

Organic Product Expansion and Subscription-based Infant Formula Purchasing Create Recurring Sales Opportunity

The expansion of organic infant formula is creating opportunities for manufacturers to offer products made with certified organic ingredients and dairy inputs. These products can broaden the infant nutrition portfolio and attract parents seeking organic options. Large product variety can help brands reach new consumer segments.

Subscription-based infant formula sales are creating opportunities for recurring online purchases based on infants' regular feeding needs and consumption cycles. Scheduled deliveries can support predictable repeat orders while helping brands build longer-term customer relationships. This model can strengthen recurring revenue through direct digital purchasing channels.

Market Challenges

Ingredient Volatility and Diverse International Regulations Result in Complex Market Entry

Volatility in dairy ingredient supply and other nutritional supplements can create procurement uncertainty for manufacturers relying on milk proteins, whey, lactose, and other key inputs. Changes in availability or pricing can affect production planning and increase sourcing pressure.

Different countries can apply varying regulations for infant nutrition, product composition, documentation, claims, labeling, packaging, and market approval. Manufacturers may need to adapt the same milk formula product for individual markets before commercialization. These differences can increase market entry complexity and slow international expansion.

Infant Formula Market Segmentation Analysis By Product Type

The standard infant formula segment accounted for a share of 52.4% in 2025, supported by its broad suitability for infants requiring a conventional nutritional alternative to breast milk. Strong acceptance among parents, extensive availability across retail channels, and established product formulations continue to support its leading position.

The toddler formula segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period, driven by continued demand for age-specific nutrition during early childhood development. Parental focus on balanced nutrient intake, convenient feeding options, and formulas tailored to toddlers' changing nutritional requirements supports segment growth.

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By Protein Source

The cow-milk-based formula segment accounted for a share of 69.8% in 2025, owing to its widespread availability, established formulation standards, and familiarity among consumers.

The plant-based formula segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period, supported by increasing interest in non-dairy feeding options among parents seeking alternatives to conventional milk-based formulas. Availability of soy-, oat-, and other plant-derived formulations supports segment demand.

By Functional Ingredient

The vitamins and minerals segment accounted for a share of 34% in 2025, supported by the essential role of micronutrients such as iron, calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin A in infant growth and development. Established fortified formulas and widespread inclusion of these nutrients in standard formulations continue to maintain strong demand.

The human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period, fueled by interest in functional ingredients that support infant health and immune development.

By Age Group

The 0–6 months segment accounted for a share of 43.6% in 2025, reflecting the high nutritional importance of the first six months of infancy and the substantial need for age-specific formula products when breastfeeding is insufficient or not viable.

The 24–36 months segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period, propelled by continued parental interest in specialized nutrition during the toddler stage. Greater attention to protein, calcium, iron, and other nutrients required during rapid physical and cognitive development contributes to demand for formulas designed for older children.

By Distribution Channel

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for a share of 32.8% in 2025, supported by extensive product assortment, established consumer reach, and convenient access to multiple infant formula brands.

The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period, fueled by the convenience of home delivery and the increasing availability of infant nutrition products through online platforms. Easy product comparison, subscription-based purchasing, digital promotions, and access to specialized formula varieties encourage more parents to use online channels.

By End User

The retail consumers segment accounted for a share of 76.4% in 2025, reflecting the high infant formula purchased directly by parents and caregivers for routine household feeding needs.

The hospitals and neonatal care facilities segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period, led by nutritional requirements of infants requiring specialized feeding during hospital care.

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Infant Formula Market Regional Outlook Asia Pacific Infant Formula Market

Market Dominance Led by High Infant Population and Focus on Specialized Product Development

The Asia Pacific infant formula market accounted for the largest regional share of 59.66% in 2025, supported by established dairy industries, a large infant population, and interest in specialized nutrition.

Japan Infant Formula Market

The Japan infant formula market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025, supported by the country's established formula industry, aging parental demographics, and demand for nutritionally specialized products. Japan's strict infant-food standards and strong preference for carefully formulated products support continued demand for high-quality infant formula.

China Infant Formula Market

The China infant formula market size was valued at an estimated USD 18.0 billion in 2025. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) continues to strengthen registration and quality controls for infant formula, encouraging manufacturers to improve formulation, production standards, and traceability.

India Infant Formula Market

The India infant formula market size was valued at an estimated USD 1.10 billion in 2025, with demand supported by a high birth rate and expanding access to organized nutrition products. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates infant formula, follow-up formula, and food for special medical purposes, creating a structured framework for manufacturers and specialized infant nutrition products.

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North America Infant Formula Market

Fastest Growth Fueled by Supply Resilience

The North America infant formula market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period, supported by strong demand for infant nutrition products, expanding product choice, and efforts to improve domestic supply resilience.

U.S. Infant Formula Market

The U.S. infant formula market size was valued at an estimated USD 7.2 billion in 2025. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched Operation Stork Speed to expand safe and reliable formula options, including a review of nutrient requirements and increased testing for contaminants. According to the USDA, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is expected to support 6.8 million women, infants, and children in FY2026, with infant formula remaining a core food category.

Canada Infant Formula Market

The Canada infant formula market size was valued at an estimated USD 1.05 billion in 2025, supported by efforts to maintain a stable supply of infant formula and broaden the range of products available. Health Canada's regulatory modernization for infant formula is progressing through 2026–2028, with updated requirements intended to improve product access while maintaining safety standards.

Europe Infant Formula Market

Market Evolution Led by Established Infant Nutrition Base

The Europe infant formula market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period, supported by established infant nutrition industries and strict product standards.

UK Infant Formula Market

The UK infant formula market size was valued at an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2025. The market is supported by government measures aimed at improving affordability and helping parents compare formula products. According to the UK Government, the Healthy Start scheme provides financial support for eligible families to purchase healthy food and milk, with the government expanding eligibility and support as part of its wider child-poverty measures.

Germany Infant Formula Market

The Germany infant formula market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2025, supported by high birth projections. According to Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the fertility rate is projected to increase to around 1.55 births per woman by 2030, providing a future indicator for the potential infant population and demand for infant nutrition products.

Latin America Infant Formula Market

Market Growth Led by Focus on Maintaining Nutritional Quality for Infants

The Latin America infant formula market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. Brazil's Infant Formula Grade focuses on maintaining the quality of ingredients to meet the specific quality, safety, purity, and nutritional requirements needed for use in infant formula. The BNDES (Brazilian Development Bank) announced the approval of USD 37 million to support Sooro Renner's production of lactose and whey protein meeting Infant Formula Grade standards.

The First 1,000 Days of Life program by Mexico's Ministry of Health focuses on strengthening nutrition and health interventions for children from pregnancy through age two, supporting demand for infant nutrition products

Middle East & Africa Infant Formula Market

Infant Formula Demand Fueled by Large Expatriate Population and Focus on Early Childhood Development

The Middle East & Africa infant formula market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period, supported by urban population growth and changing feeding preferences. Awareness of infant nutritional requirements is encouraging demand for age-specific and specialized formula products.

The UAE infant formula market is supported by the country's large expatriate population and strong private healthcare sector. The South African government has allocated USD 696 million under the Early Childhood Development Grant to expand infant services to 300,000 more children through 2028/29.

Competitive Landscape

The infant formula market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, with competition led by multinational nutrition companies, infant-food manufacturers, specialized formula producers, private-label suppliers, and regional brands. Key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Nestlé S.A., Perrigo Company plc, and Bubs Australia Limited are estimated to account for approximately 45–50% of the global infant formula market share.

Established participants compete mainly through brand trust, nutritional formulation, product quality, and clinical research. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the infant formula market ecosystem compete through specialized formulations, lactose-free formula, and other alternative protein bases.

Abbott Laboratories Reckitt Benckiser Group plc / Mead Johnson Nutrition Nestlé S.A. Perrigo Company plc Bubs Australia Limited Danone S.A. Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG Hero Group China Feihe Limited Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. H&H Group

List of Key and Emerging Players in Infant Formula MarketKey Industry Developments

August 2026: Bobbie partnered with Light Labs, an independent testing laboratory, to provide greater transparency around product testing.

February 2026: The FDA modernized its U.S. infant-formula resources under Operation Stork Speed, introducing a publicly accessible list of infant formulas marketed in the U.S.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 54.60 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 56.99 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 80.24 Billion CAGR 4.37% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Key Market Players Abbott Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc / Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestlé S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Bubs Australia Limited Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Protein Source, By Functional Ingredient, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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