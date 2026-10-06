Defence Forces Technical College (DEFTEC) Strengthens Instructional Excellence Through Academic Clinic

The quality of military training depends significantly on the competence, adaptability and professional development of instructors entrusted with preparing personnel for evolving operational and technical demands. Continuous learning is therefore essential to strengthening instructional standards, improving knowledge transfer and sustaining institutional effectiveness across the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The Defence Forces Technical College (DEFTEC), a constituent college of the National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K), conducted a College Academic Clinic on 5 October 2026 aimed at enhancing the knowledge, skills and professional competence of its instructional cadre.

The clinic brought together Senior Instructors, Heads of Departments, Instructors and other key College personnel for a series of lectures and interactive sessions facilitated by internal and external professionals.

The programme covered leadership, command and management, professional development and financial literacy, among other contemporary issues relevant to the professional growth of instructors and the effective management of training institutions.

Among the external facilitators were Dr Julius Kipngetich, Chief Executive Officer of Jubilee Holdings; Engineer Mohamud Tawane, Technical Director at 748 Air Services; and Mr Baraka Kerich, Chief Operating Officer of Gertrude's Children's Hospital.

Drawing from diverse professional backgrounds, the facilitators shared practical experiences and perspectives on leadership, management, organisational effectiveness and service delivery.

The interaction exposed participants to approaches from outside the military environment that can be adapted to strengthen instructional practice, professional development and institutional performance.

Speaking during the opening of the clinic, the Commandant DEFTEC, Brigadier Ali Noor, underscored the importance of continuous learning and active participation in maintaining an effective instructional cadre.

“Every day is a learning day. I urge all participants to actively engage throughout the clinic, draw from the knowledge and experiences being shared, and ensure that by the end of the programme, each of you has gained something new that can be applied and passed on to our learners. Continuous learning is what enables us to remain effective instructors and better serve the Kenya Defence Forces,” said Brigadier Noor.

The Academic Clinic also provided a platform for instructors to exchange experiences, interrogate contemporary professional issues and broaden their perspectives beyond their respective technical disciplines. Such engagements enhance the ability of instructors to translate professional knowledge into relevant and effective learning experiences for trainees.

For DEFTEC, strengthening the instructional cadre directly contributes to the quality of personnel graduating from the College.

Competent instructors are central to developing technically proficient, disciplined and adaptable personnel capable of applying their skills effectively across diverse KDF appointments and operational environments.

The clinic reaffirmed DEFTEC's emphasis on continuous professional development as a foundation for instructional excellence and institutional capacity. By investing in its instructors, the College strengthens the quality of training delivered to its learners and contributes to developing the skilled human capital required to support KDF operational effectiveness and mission readiness.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.