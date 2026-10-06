More Than 1,900 Children Orphaned Or Separated From Their Families By Ebola In Eastern Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC) United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

More than 1,900 children have lost or been separated from one or both parents or caregivers by Ebola across eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since the outbreak was declared in May, UNICEF said today.

Of these children, 1,581 have been identified in Ituri and another 322 in North Kivu as of 28 September. The actual figures are likely higher, as they reflect only locations where UNICEF collaborates with the Provincial Division of Social Affairs (DIVAS).

"For children, Ebola can set off a rapid chain of harm," said UNICEF Director of Emergency Operations Lucia Elmi, following a visit to the epicentre of the outbreak in Bunia. "A parent falls ill and a child may be exposed. That parent is then hospitalized or dies, and the child is left without the person they depend on, while fear of infection and stigma leaves relatives and neighbours afraid to step in."

An additional 214 children living and working on the streets in Bunia have been identified as needing protection. Without a caregiver, these children are at risk of infection, less likely to be reached by contact tracing, or brought to care if they fall ill, and they face heightened risks of exploitation and violence.

Children are also disproportionately affected by the outbreak. As of 29 September, at least 2,076 children had been confirmed with Ebola and at least 1,162 had died, according to UNICEF analysis of Ministry of Health data where age was recorded. Children make up over one in four confirmed cases but roughly one in three deaths. The youngest face the gravest danger, as seven in ten children under five with confirmed Ebola have died – up from six in ten just weeks ago. Many of these children are dying before they can reach treatment.

"In Bunia, I met Lina*, a seven-month-old baby who survived Ebola after losing her mother to the disease," said Elmi. "Her story is a powerful reminder that treating a child for Ebola is not enough. Nurseries must be a standard part of every Ebola Treatment Centre – they protect children, and they give parents the confidence to seek treatment, knowing their little ones are safe and within reach."

At the national level, more than 8,224 cases and 3,982 deaths in total have been confirmed across seven provinces as of 29 September. Ituri remains the province with the highest number of cases, while cases persist in North Kivu.

Even before this outbreak, children in eastern DRC were living through one of the world's most protracted humanitarian crises. The virus is spreading through provinces that host around 4.4 million internally displaced people, where conflict, displacement, and mistrust make early detection harder.

UNICEF supports 12 nurseries near Ebola Treatment Centres in Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu. These nurseries provide safe, child-friendly care for young children who have been exposed to Ebola, are unaccompanied, or whose caregivers are receiving treatment. They also enable close monitoring for symptoms and rapid referral to paediatric care within a treatment centre.

To date, in collaboration with DIVAS, UNICEF has provided case management, including family tracing, reunification, and alternative care arrangements, to children affected by the outbreak. UNICEF-supported services have reached 90,600 people through psychoeducation sessions, while over 15,900 family members have received psychosocial support at home.

UNICEF is calling on the government, donors, and partners to:



Urgently ensure a nursery for every Ebola Treatment Centre;



Provide high-quality paediatric clinical care within Ebola Treatment Centres;



Deploy more social workers and psychosocial staff to hotspot health zones;

Mobilize resources for nurseries, case management, family reunification, support for foster and extended families, and children's return to school.

UNICEF is seeking US$150.8 million for its Ebola response. The DRC response alone requires US$113.4 million, of which only US$40.1 million has been mobilized to date. Closing this gap is critical to strengthening the response in DRC and reducing the risk of further spreading across borders, while ensuring preparedness and readiness in 11 neighbouring countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).