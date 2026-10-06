Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Medical Outreach Advances Community Health In Garissa

Preventive healthcare plays a critical role in strengthening community wellbeing by promoting early detection of disease, improving health awareness and reducing the impact of preventable illnesses. In remote and underserved areas, accessible medical services are particularly important in supporting healthier, more resilient and productive communities.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), through Close Operations Sector South, conducted a free medical outreach at Amuma Centre in Fafi Constituency, Garissa County, providing residents with preventive and diagnostic healthcare services in collaboration with local healthcare providers.

The initiative formed part of ongoing Civil–Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities aimed at supporting communities through humanitarian and health interventions, particularly in areas where residents may have to travel considerable distances to access medical facilities.

The outreach placed emphasis on disease prevention, early detection and timely medical intervention. Residents received free blood pressure checks and blood sugar monitoring, enabling healthcare personnel to identify potential health risks and provide appropriate medical guidance.

Health education formed another key component of the exercise, with residents sensitised on maternal and child health, sanitation and hygiene, proper nutrition and measures to safeguard their health during the anticipated El Niño rains.

By combining medical screening with health education, the outreach sought to empower residents to take proactive measures in managing their health while strengthening community awareness of preventable diseases and other public health risks.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for KDF personnel and local healthcare providers to interact directly with residents, understand community health concerns and promote preventive practices that can contribute to improved quality of life.

Beyond its immediate health benefits, the medical outreach strengthened interaction between the KDF and the local population. Civil–Military Cooperation initiatives provide an important avenue for building trust, enhancing mutual understanding and supporting communities within operational areas.

Through such interventions, KDF complements the efforts of local healthcare providers while contributing to community resilience and social cohesion. Improved access to preventive healthcare enables individuals and families to identify health risks early, make informed health decisions and remain productive within their communities.

The Amuma medical outreach therefore demonstrated the wider value of coordinated Civil–Military Cooperation in addressing community needs while strengthening relations between security forces and the populations they serve.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.