Arcutis' ZORYVE® (Roflumilast) Wins 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Award



Newly created award category highlights innovation in prescription skin treatment

ZORYVE cream 0.15% for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (eczema) in adults and children 6 years of age and older is first medication to win the award ZORYVE is the number one prescribed branded topical therapy across three major inflammatory skin conditions combined - eczema, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that ZORYVE® (roflumilast) cream 0.15% was presented with the 2026“Best Prescription Skin Solution” Award by Marie Claire magazine. The magazine created this award category as part of its Marie Claire US Beauty Awards to recognize medical innovation in bringing advanced skin solutions to consumers. ZORYVE is the first prescription medication to win this award and is being recognized for the innovation it offers to people with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (eczema) 6 years of age and older.

“The launch of Marie Claire's Best Prescription Skin Solution Award recognizes something important: innovation in skincare doesn't stop at the beauty counter. Prescription therapies can fundamentally change the experience of living with a chronic inflammatory skin disease, and that impact should not be understated,” said Mona Shahriari, MD, Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Yale School of Medicine, and Associate Director of Clinical Trials at CCD Research.“As the inaugural recipient, ZORYVE exemplifies the kind of innovation this new category was created to recognize. ZORYVE is a non-steroidal treatment option that helps individuals with eczema achieve clearer skin and itch relief, with a formulation designed with the skin barrier in mind and without ingredients known to compromise it. That matters, because in eczema, restoring and protecting the skin barrier isn't secondary to treatment - it's central to it.”

Atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, is a lifelong relapsing, inflammatory skin condition that commonly presents as a red, inflamed rash and affects over 26 million in the U.S.

“We are proud that ZORYVE cream 0.15% for eczema has been named the winner of Marie Claire's Best Prescription Skin Solution Award,” said Frank Watanabe, president and chief executive officer of Arcutis.“This new category, dedicated specifically to prescription skin solutions, is recognition of the innovation happening in medical dermatology, and being selected as its first recipient is an incredible honor. ZORYVE was developed to address the most complex and persistent challenges faced by people living with chronic inflammatory skin diseases, and this award is recognition of our commitment to developing advanced targeted topical therapies that help individuals with these conditions, including eczema.”

This marks the third major beauty award honoring ZORYVE, adding to accolades from Allure's 2025 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award for ZORYVE cream 0.15%, ZORYVE cream 0.3%, and ZORYVE topical foam 0.3% and Glamour's 2024 Beauty and Wellness Award for“Best Eczema Product,” which also recognized ZORYVE cream 0.15%.

Simone Biles recently partnered with Arcutis to launch the Skin to Believe In campaign, helping to raise awareness of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, including eczema, and encouraging people to talk to their doctor about treatment options.

ZORYVE is a once-daily, steroid-free topical foam or cream that can be used anywhere on the body, for any duration, and is suitable for all skin and hair types in its respective approved indications. ZORYVE's novel, water-based, non-greasy formulation has moisturizing properties and contains no penetration enhancers, ceramide-stripping properties, fragrances, ethanol, or propylene glycol.

For more information including prescribing information, visit .

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About ZORYVE® (roflumilast)

ZORYVE is the number one prescribed branded topical therapy across three major inflammatory dermatoses combined - atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, and plaque psoriasis. ZORYVE is a topical formulation of roflumilast, an advanced targeted topical phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor. Inhibiting PDE4, an intracellular enzyme that is an established target in dermatology, decreases the production of pro-inflammatory mediators. This decreases inflammation in the skin and balances the skin's immune system.

Demonstrating both clinical impact and broad industry recognition, ZORYVE has been honored with multiple prestigious awards, including three from major beauty magazines:



Allure's "2025 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award," making it the first FDA-approved medication for atopic dermatitis, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis to win this prominent award;

Glamour's 2024 Beauty and Wellness Award for“Best Eczema Product,” recognizing ZORYVE cream 0.15%; And most recently, Marie Claire's“2026 Best Prescription Skin Solution” Award, recognizing ZORYVE cream 0.15% for eczema.



In addition, ZORYVE has been honored with the following recommendations:



National Psoriasis Foundation's Seal of Recognition for ZORYVE cream 0.3% and ZORYVE foam 0.3% - the first FDA-approved prescription brand to receive the honor. American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) issued a strong recommendation for the use of ZORYVE cream 0.15% in adults with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, in updated guidelines released June 2025, as well as a strong recommendation for the use of ZORYVE cream 0.05% for children aged 2-5 years and ZORYVE cream 0.15% for children aged 6 years and older with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis from the AAD's first-ever pediatric atopic dermatitis guidelines published in April 2026.

INDICATIONS

ZORYVE cream, 0.05%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in pediatric patients 2 to 5 years of age.

ZORYVE cream, 0.15%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE cream, 0.3%, is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis of the scalp and body in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

Flammability: The propellants in ZORYVE foam are flammable. Avoid fire, flame, and smoking during and immediately following application.

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.05% for pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis 2 to 5 years of age were upper respiratory tract infection (4.1%), diarrhea (2.5%), vomiting (2.1%), rhinitis (1.6%), conjunctivitis (1.4%), and headache (1.1%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.15% for patients with atopic dermatitis 6 years of age or older were headache (2.9%), nausea (1.9%), application site pain (1.5%), diarrhea (1.5%), and vomiting (1.5%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis were diarrhea (3.1%), headache (2.4%), insomnia (1.4%), nausea (1.2%), application site pain (1.0%), upper respiratory tract infection (1.0%), and urinary tract infection (1.0%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for plaque psoriasis were headache (3.1%), diarrhea (2.5%), nausea (1.7%), and nasopharyngitis (1.3%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis were nasopharyngitis (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%).

Please see full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE foam and full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE cream.

ZORYVE is for topical use only and not for ophthalmic, oral, or intravaginal use.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company delivering meaningful innovation to address the needs of individuals living with chronic inflammatory skin diseases. Over the past decade, Arcutis has successfully developed a robust portfolio of advanced targeted topicals approved to treat three major inflammatory skin diseases, driven by a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology. Arcutis' unique dermatology development platform, built on established scientific pathways and coupled with deep clinical dermatology and commercial expertise, enables us to efficiently develop, scale, and deliver our differentiated therapies while advancing a growing pipeline across a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. For more information, visit or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for ZORYVE to advance the standard of care in atopic dermatitis, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2026, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

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