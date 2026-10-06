PRM To Celebrate First Tennessee Location With Nashville Grand Opening October 22

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patients, healthcare providers, referral partners, and community members invited to celebrate PRM's arrival in Nashville with a community grand opening featuring local vendors, live music, giveaways, and opportunities to connect with the PRM team

Nashville, TN, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine), a national leader in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis, will celebrate the opening of its first Tennessee location in Nashville with a community Grand Opening Event on Thursday, October 22, from 1:00–4:00 p.m at 2201 Murphy Avenue, Suite 310, Nashville, TN 37203.

Patients, healthcare providers, referral partners, community partners, and members of the Nashville community are invited to join PRM for an afternoon of connection and celebration. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the new Nashville office, meet PRM physicians and team members, connect with local healthcare and community partners, and learn more about specialized care for pelvic pain, endometriosis, and related conditions.

The event will also feature live music by Nashville artist Kennedy Scott, local vendors, giveaways, PRM swag, and special guest Jennifer Hart, a Nashville country artist, influencer, PRM patient ambassador, and PRM patient. The event will be in the parking lot, as well as utilizing the lobby space if we need to move the event indoors for weather reasons.

Registration is available through Eventbrite:

PRM Nashville Grand Opening Event

Bringing Specialized Pelvic Pain Care to Nashville

The opening of PRM's Nashville office represents an important step in expanding access to specialized care for patients throughout Middle Tennessee and surrounding communities who are living with chronic pelvic pain, endometriosis, and related conditions.

Led locally by Dr. Toubia, the Nashville team will work alongside gynecologists, surgeons, physical therapists, women's health providers, and other healthcare professionals to help patients navigate complex pelvic pain conditions and connect them with specialized treatment and resources.

As a nationwide practice with locations across the United States, PRM is excited to bring its specialized approach to pelvic pain care to Tennessee and become a trusted resource for patients, physicians, and healthcare providers throughout the Nashville community.

“We're incredibly excited to officially open our first Tennessee location and become part of the Nashville healthcare community,” said Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of PRM.“Opening in Nashville allows us to expand access to specialized pelvic pain and endometriosis care while building meaningful relationships with local providers and community partners who are committed to helping patients find answers and receive the care they deserve.”

An Afternoon of Connection, Community, and Celebration

From 1:00–4:00 p.m., guests will be invited to experience the new PRM Nashville office through office tours, opportunities to meet the PRM team, and conversations with local healthcare providers and community partners.

The Grand Opening will bring together members of Nashville's pelvic health and endometriosis community, PRM patients, local healthcare providers, referral partners, and community members.

Guests will also have the opportunity to connect with several local Nashville businesses participating as featured vendors, including:



Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar - Nashville's destination for cereal, coffee, and ice cream

Amelia's Flowers - Thoughtful bouquets for every moment

Jeann Aveline - Nashville's custom engraved jewelry pop-up Joseph Martin - Local custom hat maker

Live music will be provided throughout the event by Kennedy Scott, adding to the Nashville community atmosphere.

Meet Jennifer Hart

Nashville influencer, local country artist, PRM patient ambassador, and PRM patient Jennifer Hart will also be joining the celebration.

Jennifer will be available to meet with attendees, share her personal experience as a PRM patient, and connect with members of the Nashville endometriosis community.

Her involvement reflects PRM's commitment to partnering with patients and local advocates who can authentically share their experiences and help others navigate their own healthcare journeys.

Raffle Prizes and Giveaways

Attendees will have opportunities to participate in giveaways and raffles throughout the event, including:



PRM Branded Giveaway Basket

P3: Precision Pilates and Physical Therapy Giveaway Basket

Two Tennessee Titans Game Tickets Additional local business giveaway baskets and prizes to be announced

The first 25 registered attendees will also receive a PRM swag bag.

Additional giveaway prizes and participating businesses will be announced as event details are finalized.

Building Connections Across the Nashville Healthcare Community

A key focus of PRM's Nashville Grand Opening is creating opportunities for collaboration among local healthcare providers, referral partners, community organizations, and businesses.

PRM has been actively connecting with healthcare providers throughout the Nashville area, including OBGYNs, women's health nurse practitioners, pelvic floor physical therapists, and other providers who care for patients experiencing pelvic pain and related conditions.

The Grand Opening will provide an opportunity for these providers to meet the PRM Nashville team, learn more about the services offered at the new office, and explore potential referral and community partnerships.

PRM also welcomes members of the local hospital and healthcare community, advocacy organizations, and other community partners to join the celebration.

Event Details

PRM Nashville Grand Opening

Thursday, October 22, 2026

1:00–4:00 p.m.

PRM Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee

Registration:

PRM Nashville Grand Opening Event on Eventbrite

Attendance is complimentary, but advance registration is required through Eventbrite. Space is limited.

Patients, healthcare providers, referral partners, community members, advocates, and local businesses are all welcome to attend.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal and pelvic pain. PRM specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of chronic pelvic pain, endometriosis, and related conditions through a multidisciplinary, patient-centered approach.

Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, and Gautam Shrikhande, Co-Founder and CEO, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded to locations across the United States.

PRM is committed to improving the patient journey for those living with chronic pelvic pain by increasing awareness, expanding access to specialized care, educating healthcare providers, and advancing the standard of care.

For more information, visit Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicin.

CONTACT: Steph Shuff PRM 561-834-8134...