Orion Energy Systems Takes Prominent Role At FM Solutions Summit And Numerous Other Industry Events

The summit is a gathering of high-level executives to discuss the most advanced developments in facilities management. Among the most prominent concentrations at the event are lighting, IoT solutions and EV charging infrastructure, which are particular areas of focus for Orion and Voltrek, the company's EV charging group.

More information about the summit may be obtained at .

Orion/Voltrek will also be participating and meeting with customers at a number of additional industry events in the coming weeks, including:

October 4-7, 2026

APTA TRANSform & Expo

McCormick Place

12 E. Cerman Rd, Chicago, IL 60616

APTA 2026 TRANSform & EXPO - APTA

APTA's TRANSform & EXPO is where the world of public transportation converges to explore cutting-edge technology, innovative mobility solutions, and the future of the industry. As the largest showcase of its kind, EXPO elevates the next era of global transit driven by advanced technologies, sustainable solutions, and forward-thinking business models.

October 11-14, 2026

The NALMCO Annual Convention and Trade Show

Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center

9495 W. Entertainment Blvd., Glendale, AZ.



The National Association of Lighting Management Companies (NALMCO) Annual Convention and Trade Show is a three-day event held each October, bringing together lighting management professionals from across the United States. The convention attracts an average of 250 attendees and 50 exhibitors, creating a focused yet dynamic environment for learning, networking, and business development.

October 15, 2026, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

The Boston Buildings & Facility Maintenance Show

Shriners' Auditorium

Wilmington, MA.



The show is among the leading events for plant & facility engineering, plant management and buildings engineering & facility maintenance professionals from the New England region.

October 25-28, 2026

EEI National Key Accounts Fall 2026 Workshop

Hyatt Regency Orlando

9801 International Drive

Orlando, FL.

The semi-annual workshop is one of the premier events of the Edison Electric Institute, which represents all investor-owned utilities in the United States.

November 4-6, 2026

The Society of American Military Engineers (SAME)

Federal Small Business Conference for the A/E/C Industry 2026

Charlotte Convention Center

501 S College Street, Charlotte, N.C.

The event brings together SAME public and private-sector members focusing on engineering, construction, facility management and related disciplines in support of national security.

November 17-19, 2026

National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO)

2026 Annual R3 Conference and Innovation Expo

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk

San Antonio, TX.

NAESCO was established in 1983 to provide a unified voice for the emerging energy savings performance contracting industry and to educate the market about the value of performance-based energy solutions. Annually, NAESCO gathers leaders and experts within the energy service company industry for a multi-day event to discuss new policies, strategies and technologies.

Interested attendees wishing to meet with Orion/Voltrek at these events may contact Suzana Gusa at ... and (312) 660-3573.

About Orion Energy Systems (at )

Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.

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