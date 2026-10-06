New Rocket Software Study Finds Automotive IT Leaders Face A Modernization Execution Gap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research highlights execution, data integrity, and AI trust challenges as automotive IT leaders modernize critical systems

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today released new research revealing that automotive IT leaders are making modernization a priority, but many are still struggling to move plans into production. While integrating mission-critical systems with modern platforms ranks as the top modernization priority, only 43% of respondents prioritizing integration say the work is actively deployed or fully implemented.

The study, conducted by third-party research firm UserEvidence on behalf of Rocket Software, surveyed automotive IT leaders across original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, distributors, and aftermarket organizations. The findings show an industry actively modernizing the systems at the heart of production, supply chains, and inventory, while navigating complex application environments, inconsistent data, operational risk, and fragmented execution.

The research also highlights several challenges automotive IT leaders face as modernization efforts expand across critical systems:



Operational confidence is being tested: While 70% are at least moderately confident they can modernize without affecting production continuity, more than a third have experienced unplanned downtime or instability, rollbacks, higher short-term costs, or extended parallel runs.

Modernization lacks central coordination: Only 35% of respondents have a centralized, coordinated modernization program, despite efforts spanning production, supply chain, inventory, data, applications, and infrastructure. Hybrid is the preferred future state: Half of respondents favor an architecture that combines core systems with cloud-native extensions, reflecting a pragmatic approach to adding new capabilities while preserving critical systems.



“Automotive IT leaders are moving quickly to modernize, but this research shows that execution across critical systems remains a challenge,” said Neil Fowler, SVP of Hybrid Cloud Engineering at Rocket Software.“Speed alone can't be the measure of success when production and supply chains are on the line. The opportunity is to build on trusted systems, while improving visibility, strengthening data integrity, and adopting new capabilities in ways that keep the business running.”

Data Integrity Emerges as a Modernization Blind Spot

The findings point to data integrity as a common thread across many of the challenges automotive IT leaders face. Data inconsistencies rank as the leading operational risk posed by mission-critical systems and also contribute to modernization friction, concerns around AI-assisted modernization, and challenges achieving real-time visibility.

Better real-time visibility and decision-making ranks as the top desired outcome from modernization. But supply chain visibility ranks lowest among the areas where respondents expect significant or transformational improvement over the next three years, pointing to the difficulty of turning more connected systems and data into greater operational visibility.

AI Creates Momentum, but Trust Remains Critical

Automotive IT leaders are also bringing AI into the modernization process, with most respondents using or evaluating the technology for test generation, process discovery, code conversion, and documentation.

However, adoption is raising important questions about how organizations preserve embedded business logic, explain AI-generated outputs, validate results, and meet security and compliance requirements. The findings suggest that scaling AI-assisted modernization will depend not only on where AI is applied, but on whether organizations can put governance and validation in place to trust its output across critical systems.

Research Methodology

Rocket Software commissioned third-party research firm UserEvidence to survey 52 automotive IT leaders across OEMs, suppliers, distributors, and aftermarket organizations. Respondents represented a range of IT and operational functions, with 77% holding C-suite, board-level, or senior leadership roles.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their IT and mainframe modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by more than 13,500 customers and 850 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X, or visit .

About UserEvidence

UserEvidence is a customer voice platform that automates social proof for GTM teams, generating verified case studies, testimonials, and stats in minutes. Industry-leading B2B companies like Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper, and Ramp rely on UserEvidence to increase trust with buyers, shorten sales cycles, and close more deals.

FAQ

What is the biggest challenge automotive IT leaders face when modernizing critical systems?

According to Rocket Software's new research, integration is the top modernization priority, but execution is lagging. Only 43% of respondents prioritizing the integration of mission-critical systems with modern platforms say the work is actively deployed or fully implemented. Coordination is another challenge, with only 35% reporting a centralized modernization program.

What operational risks are automotive IT leaders experiencing during modernization?

Despite relatively high confidence in their ability to modernize without disrupting production, automotive IT leaders are still encountering operational challenges. While 70% are at least moderately confident they can modernize while maintaining production continuity, more than a third have experienced issues such as unplanned downtime or instability, rollbacks, higher short-term costs, or extended parallel runs.

Why is data integrity a challenge for automotive modernization?

Data inconsistencies are the leading operational risk posed by mission-critical systems and also create friction as organizations modernize and adopt AI. Better real-time visibility and decision-making is the top desired modernization outcome, yet supply chain visibility ranks lowest among areas where respondents expect significant or transformational improvement over the next three years.

How are automotive IT leaders using AI for modernization?

Most automotive IT leaders are already using or evaluating AI for modernization, including test generation, process discovery, code conversion and documentation. But adoption also raises concerns around preserving embedded business logic, explaining AI-generated outputs, validating results and meeting security and compliance requirements.

What does the research show about the future of automotive IT modernization?

Hybrid environments will continue to play an important role, with half of respondents preferring a future-state architecture that combines core systems with cloud-native extensions. This allows automotive organizations to build on critical systems while adding modern capabilities where they can deliver value.

How does Rocket Software support automotive IT modernization?

Rocket Software helps automotive organizations modernize the applications, data and infrastructure that support critical operations. By extending existing systems and connecting them with modern platforms, Rocket helps organizations improve access to trusted data and adopt new capabilities while keeping their businesses running.

Media Contact:

Lacey Darrow

...

To learn more about these findings,