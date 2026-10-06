Sagtec Global Introduces“Clai 1.0” To Expand Its Enterprise AI Solutions And Create New Technology Revenue Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In-house developed platform will support standalone AI services, product integrations and AI-assisted solutions across Sagtec's existing business channels

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (“Sagtec” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SAGT), an artificial intelligence technology, software customization, AI-assisted infrastructure and cloud digital solutions provider, today announced the official launch of CLAi 1.0, an in-house developed artificial intelligence platform created through its subsidiary, CL Technologies (International) Sdn. Bhd. (“CL Tech”).

CLAi was developed as a centralized platform through which customers can access a range of AI-powered tools and services. Its initial capabilities include AI-assisted programming, image creation, video generation and intelligent conversational assistance. The platform is available through .

CLAi is designed to address the growing demand from businesses for practical AI solutions that can assist with technology development, digital content production and day-to-day operational tasks. By bringing several AI functions into one environment, the platform is intended to reduce the need for customers to manage multiple separate AI applications.

Users may use CLAi to assist with software development and coding, produce images and video materials, generate ideas and written content, or interact with AI agents for task-related support. The Company intends to continue developing the platform and expanding its capabilities in response to customer requirements and changes in AI technology.

A Multi-Channel Commercial Strategy

Sagtec intends to commercialize CLAi through several potential business channels. The first channel involves offering CLAi directly to users as an AI platform. The second involves providing enterprise customers with customized AI deployments, integrations and solutions based on their specific business requirements.

The third channel involves incorporating CLAi into Sagtec's existing software products and services. This strategy is expected to allow the Company to introduce additional AI-assisted features to its established customer base while improving the competitiveness of its current product portfolio.

Potential sources of revenue may include subscriptions, enterprise licensing, customized development, AI system integration and related technology services. The commercial contribution of each channel will depend on customer demand, successful implementation and the terms of future commercial arrangements.

Enhancing Existing Products and Expanding Into AI Robotics

Sagtec plans to progressively integrate CLAi into its existing product portfolio, including Halo AI POS, Halo AI HR and the Company's future AI-enabled robotics solutions. Halo AI POS, available at , is the Company's point-of-sale and business management solution. The planned integration with CLAi is intended to provide users with more intelligent ways to review sales information, understand business performance and access relevant operational insights.

Through AI-assisted analysis, Sagtec aims to help business operators interpret transaction and operational data more efficiently. The planned features may also assist users in identifying business patterns, obtaining clearer summaries and accessing relevant information to support business decision-making. Halo AI HR, available at , is the Company's human resources management solution. The proposed CLAi integration is intended to support selected HR-related workflows, improve access to workforce information and assist users with administrative, analytical and content-related tasks.

In addition to enhancing its existing software products, Sagtec intends to explore the application of CLAi in AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation. By connecting CLAi's conversational, analytical and task-assistance capabilities with robotic systems, the Company aims to develop solutions capable of supporting automated customer interaction, operational assistance and other business functions.

Sagtec believes the integration of CLAi across its software and future robotics initiatives will allow the Company to build a broader AI ecosystem instead of operating each product as a separate solution. This approach is intended to strengthen the practical value of the Company's technology portfolio and provide customers with a more connected and intelligent user experience.

Strategic Investment Supporting Accelerated AI Development

Sagtec's recent strategic investments have strengthened the Company's ability to accelerate its AI initiatives, expand its technical capabilities and bring new solutions such as CLAi to market more efficiently.

The combination of additional capital, strategic guidance and advisory support has enabled Sagtec to advance product development, allocate resources toward AI-related initiatives and accelerate the planned integration of CLAi across its existing products and business services.

The Company believes that continued support from its strategic investors and business partners will contribute to the expansion of Sagtec's AI ecosystem, including its software platforms, enterprise services, intelligent automation and future AI-enabled robotics solutions.

These strategic relationships form part of Sagtec's broader transformation into an AI-driven technology company and support its objective of developing practical, commercially scalable AI solutions for customers across multiple industries.

Supporting Data and Digital Service Capabilities

Beyond its existing software platforms, Sagtec intends to use CLAi to strengthen selected services currently provided through its business channels. In data analysis, CLAi may be used to assist with reviewing and interpreting information, identifying relevant trends and preparing more accessible summaries for users.

In data management, the platform may support the organization, classification and retrieval of information. For social media management, CLAi may assist with content planning, copy development, visual creation and video generation.

The Company believes these capabilities can support a broader range of customer requirements while enabling Sagtec to deliver selected projects more efficiently. They may also allow the Company to combine its software development, data and digital service capabilities into more comprehensive enterprise solutions.

Improving Internal Project Delivery

Sagtec also expects CLAi to support its internal development and project delivery processes. AI-assisted coding may help the Company's development teams prepare, review and improve selected software components. Its content-generation capabilities may support product demonstrations, marketing materials, customer presentations and project documentation.

By using CLAi as a common AI resource across different departments, Sagtec aims to shorten selected development and delivery processes, reduce repetitive manual work and improve coordination between its product, technology and commercial teams. The Company expects these operational benefits to develop progressively as CLAi is deployed across additional projects and business functions.

Significant Growth in the Global AI Market

The introduction of CLAi comes during a period of substantial growth in global AI investment and enterprise adoption. A Citigroup forecast reported in April 2026 estimates that the global AI market could exceed US$4.2 trillion by 2030, of which approximately US$1.9 trillion is expected to relate to enterprise AI.

Enterprise demand is increasingly driven by practical applications such as software development, workflow automation, data analysis and AI agents. These areas are closely aligned with the capabilities Sagtec plans to develop and commercialize through CLAi.

Sagtec believes its existing software products, development resources and customer-facing technology services provide a foundation from which the Company can pursue opportunities within this growing market.

Management Commentary

Ng Chen Lok, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec Global Limited, said:

“We believe the implementation of artificial intelligence can help Sagtec grow faster while enabling us to operate in a more cost-efficient and effective manner. With the launch of CLAi, we expect to improve the efficiency of our project delivery and accelerate the enhancement of our current products. CLAi also gives us the ability to introduce new AI solutions while strengthening the products and services that Sagtec already provides to its customers. Our objective is to make AI a practical part of our business ecosystem. By progressively integrating CLAi into Halo AI POS, Halo AI HR and our data and digital service channels, we aim to improve the user experience, increase the value delivered to customers and create additional long-term revenue opportunities for the Company.”

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (Nasdaq: SAGT) is a Malaysia-headquartered AI technology company providing AI-assisted software solutions, AI technology infrastructure, enterprise technology platforms and cloud-based digital solutions to businesses across Southeast Asia. The Company develops customizable enterprise software, intelligent data-management platforms and cloud-based technologies that support digital transformation across multiple industries. Its proprietary solutions, including the Speed+ cloud-based smart ordering platform, currently serve more than 12,000 clients. Since its initial public offering in March 2025, Sagtec has expanded its business activities across Malaysia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the anticipated development, performance, commercialization and integration of CLAi; potential product enhancements; expected operational efficiencies; customer adoption; market opportunities; and possible future revenue channels. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such risks include development and implementation challenges, changes in customer demand, competition, technological developments, cybersecurity and data risks, regulatory changes and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Wan Najwa Enche Khawari

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email:...