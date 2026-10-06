NEW ART HOLDINGS Deepens Singapore Presence With Grand Opening Of Dual-Brand Suntec City Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW ART HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (TSE Standard Market: 7638) (“NEW ART” or the“Company”), a leading Japanese bridal jewelry group operating the EXELCO DIAMOND and GINZA DIAMOND SHIRAISHI brands, today announced the grand opening of its second dual-brand location in Singapore.

The EXELCO DIAMOND and GINZA DIAMOND SHIRAISHI Suntec City stores, situated on the first floor of Suntec City Mall at 3 Temasek Boulevard, 01-367 in the Marina Centre district and operated by NEW ART DIAMONDS (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, welcomed their first customers on September 28, 2026.

Complementary Locations Across Singapore's Defining Retail Destinations

NEW ART's inaugural Singapore presence, its dual-branded boutiques at Takashimaya Shopping Centre on Orchard Road, established the Group's footprint in one of Asia's most iconic retail corridors, a destination renowned for its concentration of global luxury brands and its draw for discerning shoppers from across the region.

The Suntec City expansion broadens that reach into one of Singapore's largest and most dynamic commercial and lifestyle destinations. Home to more than 360 stores and over 100 dining establishments and accessible via two MRT stations – Promenade and Esplanade – Suntec City Mall draws a broad and multigenerational audience, with a particular resonance among younger customers who represent an important and growing segment for both brands.

The two locations are designed to function in a complementary fashion: the Takashimaya boutiques serve as a brand showcase aimed at affluent and internationally oriented clientele, while the Suntec City stores seek to extend the Group's reach to a wider cross-section of Singapore customers across life stages and occasions.

In Step with Singaporean Couples

NEW ART brings to Singapore the bridal jewelry expertise it has cultivated over more than three decades in Japan, encompassing deep diamond knowledge, made-to-order and semi-custom product development, and a hallmark approach to attentive, consultation-based customer service.

The Group's Singapore strategy places particular emphasis on digital engagement, leveraging web and social media channels to reach customers from the earliest stage of their engagement and wedding planning journey. NEW ART's approach aims to establish a seamless path from initial online discovery through to in-store consultation and purchase.

Singapore as a Gateway to ASEAN

Singapore represents more than a target growing market, it is intended to be the Company's strategic gateway to Southeast Asia. With an expanding footprint across the island, NEW ART seeks to build a lasting regional presence that reflects the full depth and quality of both brands, as the Group continues to pursue disciplined growth in the global bridal jewelry market.

"Singapore has been a remarkably receptive market for our brands and this second location reflects our confidence in its continued potential,” said Tetsuya Shiraishi, Representative Director of NEW ART DIAMONDS (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.“Suntec City speaks to a new generation of customers and that is exactly where we want EXELCO DIAMOND and GINZA DIAMOND SHIRAISHI to be. We are proud to build on the strong foundation we established with our first stores on Orchard Road, and we look forward to welcoming many more Singapore customers into our world."

About NEW ART HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Founded in September 1994 and headquartered in Ginza, Tokyo, NEW ART HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (TSE Standard Market: 7638) is Japan's leading specialist in bridal diamond jewelry, guided by the philosophy:“We harness the transformative power of art to inspire beauty, health, and happiness.” The Group operates a diversified portfolio spanning bridal jewelry, fine art, auction services, health & beauty, the food business in Hong Kong, and apparel across 17 consolidated subsidiaries - nine domestic and eight international.

The Group's flagship jewelry brands, GINZA DIAMOND SHIRAISHI and EXELCO DIAMOND, operate 156 stores globally - 128 across Japan and 28 internationally, spanning Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea.

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