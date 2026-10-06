Roze AI Expands Disaster Prevention And Physical AI Business With Approximately US$12.2 Million (KRW 16.4 Billion, Excluding VAT) In New Contracts In South Korea



New contracts through wholly owned subsidiary expand the deployment of Fire 4Cast and Disaster AI Platform across mixed-use and commercial development projects Broadens the Company's Physical AI technology platform base while pursuing additional commercial deployment opportunities across South Korea, North America and other international markets

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roze AI Inc. (Nasdaq: RZAI,“Roze AI” or the“Company”), a Physical AI technology company focused on disaster prevention and safety management, today announced that its wholly owned Korean operating subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., has entered into new contracts valued at KRW 16,400,600,000 (approximately US$12.2 million), excluding value-added tax (VAT) to deploy the Company's AI-powered fire safety and disaster prevention technologies across mixed-use and commercial development projects in South Korea. The new contracts further expand Roze AI's customer base and commercial deployment footprint in South Korea, broadening the Company's project portfolio across commercial, residential and facility environments.

The contracts cover three separate development sites in South Korea and include digital twin AI platforms, fire protection equipment and related installation works:

1. Seocho ALT1 – Hajo ((주)하조): a mixed-use development site at 1310-5 Seocho-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul. Contract value: KRW 6,444,800,000, excluding VAT.

2. Seocho ALT2 – Hajo ((주)하조): a separate mixed-use development site at the same street address. Contract value: KRW 7,837,600,000, excluding VAT.

3. Nonhyeon ALT1 – IJ (주식회사 아이제이): the new Soraepogu Fish Market development at 111-58 Nonhyeon-dong, Namdong-gu, Incheon. Contract value: KRW 2,118,200,000, excluding VAT.

Based on the Company's current project schedules, construction at all three sites is expected to commence in the first half of 2027. The contract amounts are based on preliminary designs and may be revised following detailed design changes. Delivery and installation schedules remain subject to construction progress and mutual agreement under the contracts, which also allow project changes, postponement or cancellation. The stated contract values are not revenue guidance.

Including VAT, the aggregate contract amount is KRW 18,040,660,000 (approximately US$13.4 million). The contracts are denominated in Korean won. U.S. dollar equivalents are provided for reference only, using a cross-rate of approximately KRW 1,342.18 per US$1 derived from the Bank of Canada's daily exchange rates for October 5, 2026.

Young Jin Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Roze AI, said,“These contracts are a meaningful step in scaling our commercial business and reflect growing demand from developers for preventive fire safety in large residential and mixed-use projects. South Korea is an important market where Roze AI has applied its technologies across a range of real-world environments and gained experience in commercial deployment. Our goal is to use AI and Physical AI technologies to advance disaster management from a focus on post-incident response toward earlier risk identification and preventive action.”

Roze AI develops AI-powered disaster prevention technologies designed to identify potential fire and disaster risks at an early stage and support preventive action before incidents occur. The Company continues to enhance these technologies through ongoing research and development.

Mr. Cho added,“We intend to expand our Physical AI technologies across a broader range of real-world environments, including buildings and infrastructure. We will continue to pursue customers, strategic partners and additional commercial deployment opportunities in North America and other global markets while continuing to advance our core technology platform.”

Physical AI and Predictive Fire Risk Intelligence

Roze AI has developed an integrated Physical AI technology platform that combines AI, IoT sensing, wireless sensing, data analytics and digital twin technologies to support disaster prevention, real-time monitoring and safety response.

The Company's flagship Fire 4Cast system utilizes data collected from wireless sensors installed throughout monitored buildings and facilities. The Disaster AI Platform (DAP) analyzes sensor and facility data and utilizes AI and digital twin technologies to generate a Fire Risk Index.

Based on this information, the platform is designed to help building and facility operators identify potential risk signals at an early stage and support timely preventive action.

Expanding Commercial Deployment and International Opportunities

Building on its technology deployment experience and commercial project activity in South Korea, Roze AI plans to continue expanding its business base domestically while pursuing customers, strategic partnerships and commercial deployment opportunities in North America and other international markets, across a broader range of environments including buildings, infrastructure, smart cities and high-risk facilities.

In connection with the Company's Nasdaq listing and capital markets activities, Roze AI received advisory and support services from Wedo Business Solutions Ltd. and River Sky Partners Inc. The Company acknowledges the contributions of these advisors in connection with its Nasdaq listing and related capital markets activities.

About Roze AI Inc.

Roze AI is a Physical AI technology company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada, with its principal executive offices in Seongnam, South Korea. The Company conducts its operating business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., based in Seongnam, South Korea.

The Company combines artificial intelligence, IoT sensing, data analytics and digital twin technologies to support real-time risk monitoring, risk information analysis, early identification of potential hazards and preventive safety response.

Through Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., the Company develops and provides solutions including Fire 4Cast and the Disaster AI Platform (DAP) for applications in buildings, facilities and urban infrastructure environments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“aims,” and similar expressions referring to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the expected effects of the new contracts, potential future revenue recognition, the timing and execution of project deployments, expansion of the Company's business and technology platform, technology adoption, international market opportunities, strategic partnerships, and business strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to factors including delays or changes in project schedules, availability and timing of project financing, changes to detailed designs and resulting revisions to contract amounts, project postponement or cancellation, customer requirements, contract execution, revenue recognition timing, technological developments, competitive pressures, regulatory requirements, market conditions, and the Company's ability to secure and execute agreements in North America and other international markets, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations / Media Relations

Roze AI Inc.

Investor Relations: Seoghun Cho, COO

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