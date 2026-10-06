Semiconductor Infrastructure Provider HUHUTECH Secures US$1.12 Million In New Automation System Integration Orders In Germany

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) German subsidiary to supply automation system components and on-site engineering services over an approximately 12-month period

WUXI, China, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (“HUHUTECH” or the“Company”), a system integration provider that designs and implements integrated facility management systems and industrial automation monitoring systems for the optoelectronic, semiconductor, telecom, and logistics industries, today announced that its German subsidiary, HUHU Technologies Deutschland GmbH (“HUHU Germany”), has received new purchase orders with an aggregate value of approximately US$1.12 million for automation system integration

The orders cover the supply of automation system components, together with on-site engineering design and site management services. The work is expected to be performed over approximately 12 months.

The engagement combines hardware supply with on-site engineering support, extending HUHU Germany's offering beyond system delivery.

“We are seeing customers who need engineering capacity on the ground as much as they need hardware,” said Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH.“These orders pair the components we supply with on-site design and site management work from our engineers in Germany. That combination of hardware and engineering is a capability we intend to offer to more semiconductor and advanced manufacturing customers across Europe.”

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) is a professional system integration provider that designs and implements integrated facility management systems and industrial automation monitoring systems for the optoelectronic, semiconductor, telecom, and logistics industries. Through its operating subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company delivers customized fixed-price engagements spanning project planning, system coding, hardware installation and configuration, and also supplies related equipment. HUHU China holds a first-class construction enterprise qualification and maintains“high-tech enterprise” tax status in the PRC through December 2028. The Company is headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“Commission”) on April 28, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

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