Conexeu Sciences Advances Ten Minute Tissuetm Toward Planned FDA 510(K) Submission



Company advances manufacturing scale-up, regulatory testing and preclinical work supporting its planned FDA 510(k) submission in the first quarter of 2027.

Multiple scaled-up batches of CXUTM material met predefined specifications, supporting both regulatory testing and future commercial production.



RENO, Nev., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) (“Conexeu” or the“Company”), a preclinical-stage medical device and regenerative medicine company advancing CXU TM, an investigational tissue-restoration platform, today provided an update on the regulatory and manufacturing program supporting its planned U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) 510(k) premarket notification for Ten Minute TissueTM, its lead wound care device candidate, as well as on the Company's broader preparations for commercialization.

The Company is conducting manufacturing, testing, and preclinical work intended to support its planned FDA 510(k) submission. Conexeu remains on track to make the submission in the first calendar quarter of 2027.

The Company views manufacturing scale-up as a key stage in the transition of Ten Minute TissueTM from a development-stage product candidate toward a potential commercial product. Establishing a controlled and reproducible manufacturing process is expected to support not only the generation of representative materials for regulatory testing, but also the development of supply capabilities intended to meet future market demand subject to FDA clearance.

Recent manufacturing activities represent an important step forward in the program. Following process-development work, multiple scaled-up batches of CXUTM material met predefined Company specifications for key material characteristics and product performance measures.

“We have moved from process development to implementing a controlled manufacturing process,” said Miles Harrison, President and CEO of Conexeu.“That progress is important for two reasons. First, it supports the regulatory testing required to advance our planned FDA 510(k) submission. Second, it moves us closer to establishing the scalable manufacturing infrastructure needed to support commercialization. We believe manufacturing scale-up is one of the critical bridges between regulatory development and our ability to ultimately bring our lead device to market.”

Advancing the Ten Minute TissueTM Regulatory and Manufacturing Program

Conexeu's current regulatory and development activities include:



Manufacturing process development and scale-up. Recent activities have demonstrated reproducible performance of CXUTM material across multiple scaled-up batches.

Regulatory test-material production. The Company is expanding production of representative Ten Minute TissueTM test samples, made to reflect the final product, to support planned preclinical, biocompatibility, chemical characterization, stability and other regulatory testing.

Progress toward commercial manufacturing readiness. Conexeu is evaluating and developing manufacturing processes, supplier relationships and production capabilities intended to support the transition from development-scale production to larger-volume, controlled manufacturing subject to regulatory clearance.

Preclinical wound evaluation. Conexeu is advancing its preclinical (non-human) wound model study program, including pilot studies, intended to generate data supporting substantial equivalence to an identified predicate device (a comparable device already legally sold in the U.S.).

Biocompatibility and product characterization. Workstreams include biocompatibility (how the material interacts with tissues), chemical characterization (a detailed analysis of the material's chemical makeup), product performance and other testing expected to support the Company's FDA 510(k) submission.

Sterilization, packaging and stability. The Company continues work on sterilization, packaging integrity and the product container systems, as well as stability testing (how the product holds up in storage over time), in parallel with preclinical work. FDA engagement. Conexeu has received feedback from the FDA through the agency's Q-Submission process and is incorporating that advisory feedback into its ongoing development and regulatory planning.



“Wherever appropriate, we are running these workstreams at the same time rather than one after another, using representative test materials made with our controlled manufacturing process,” said Brian Pilcher, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Conexeu.“This approach keeps our planned first-quarter 2027 submission on track while maintaining the consistency that regulatory testing requires.”

About Ten Minute TissueTM

Ten Minute TissueTM is built on the Company's CXUTM platform, which is based on the extracellular matrix (ECM), the natural framework that holds the body's tissues together. Conexeu plans to focus its commercial strategy on wound care, where it believes two features of Ten Minute TissueTM set it apart: it can be applied as a liquid, and it is designed to turn into a gel at body temperature within about ten minutes, the feature that gives the device candidate its name [1] [7] [9]. Many difficult wounds are irregularly shaped. Examples include deep tissue openings left after skin cancer removal (known as Mohs surgery), surgical wounds that have split back open, burns, and wounds that form channels beneath the skin. Because Ten Minute TissueTM is designed to flow into place and then set, it is intended to fill gaps and channels that sheets, meshes, and powders may not fully reach, and to stay in close contact with the entire wound surface. Once set, it is designed to act as a framework, or "scaffold," that the body's own cells can move into, intended to support natural tissue repair [3] [5] [6] [7] [9] [10].

About the FDA 510(k) Pathway

Conexeu intends to seek FDA clearance for Ten Minute TissueTM in wound care through the 510(k) premarket notification pathway. Under a 510(k), a company submits evidence that its device is substantially equivalent to a device already legally marketed in the U.S., meaning it has the same intended use and is at least as safe and effective. The FDA's performance goal is to reach a decision within 90 days of active FDA review, a clock that pauses while the company responds to any FDA questions. The 510(k) pathway is generally shorter than the FDA's premarket approval (PMA) process for higher-risk devices, which typically relies on clinical trials that can take years to complete.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Architecting BioregenerationTM. Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage medical device and regenerative medicine company. Our patented extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXUTM, is built on a single structural principle and is designed to support bioregeneration: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body tissue restoration, including the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss, with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and medical device commercialization and development.

About CXUTM

CXUTM is designed to support soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss. The Company's lead device candidate, Ten Minute TissueTM, is a thermosensitive extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and is designed to transition to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical research, Ten Minute TissueTM has been characterized for host cell infiltration, vascular ingrowth, organized remodeling, and a low-inflammatory profile, conditions intended to support constructive remodeling. [1]

The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by a multi-jurisdictional patent estate spanning more than 40 jurisdictions (U.S., EU, Japan, and Australia, with protection pending in Canada). Conexeu owns the platform IP, holding all rights, title, and interest, with no royalty or licensing obligations, and intends to expand across new indications and markets.

Sources

[1] Hartwell R., Leung V., Chavez-Munoz C., et al. A novel hydrogel-collagen composite improves functionality of an injectable extracellular matrix. Acta Biomaterialia (2011); 7; 3060-3069. [2] Hosseini-Tabatabaei A., Jalili R., Hartwell R., et al. Embedding islet in a liquid scaffold increases islet viability and function. Canadian Journal of Diabetes (2013); 37; 27-35 [3] Hartwell R., Poormasjedi-Meibod M.S., Chavez-Munoz C., et al. An in-situ forming skin substitute improves healing outcome in a hypertrophic scar model. Tissue Engineering Part A (2015); 21(5); 1085-1094. [4] Hosseini-Tabatabaei A., Jalili R., Khosravi-Maharlooei M., et al. Immunoprotection and functional improvement of allogeneic islets in diabetic mice, using stable indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase producing scaffold. Transplantation (2015); 99; 1342-1348. [5] Hartwell R., Chan B., Elliott K., et al. Polyvinyl alcohol-graft-polyethylene glycol hydrogels improve utility and biofunctionality of injectable collagen biomaterials. Biomedical Materials (2016); 11; 035013. [6] Forbes D., Russ B., Kilani R.T., et al. Liquid dermal scaffold with adipose-derived stem cells improves tissue quality in a murine model of impaired wound healing. Journal of Burn Care & Research (2019); 40(5); 550-557. [7] Pourghadiri A., Alnojeidi H., Jalili R., et al. In situ forming nutritional and temperature sensitive scaffold improves the aesthetic outcome of meshed split-thickness skin grafts in a porcine model. Advances in Wound Care (2021); 10(3); 113-122. [8] Pangli H., Vatanpour S., Hortamani S., et al. Incorporation of silver nanoparticles in hydrogel matrices for controlling wound infection. Journal of Burn Care & Research (2021); 42(4); 785-793. [9] Pakyari M., Jalili R., Kilani R.T., et al. Studying the in vivo application of a liquid dermal scaffold in promoting wound healing. Experimental Dermatology (2021); 31; 715-724. [10] Alnojeidi H., Kilani R.T., Ghahary A. Evaluating the biocompatibility of an injectable wound matrix in a murine model. Gels (2022); 8, 49.

All cited studies [1]–[10] are preclinical. Preclinical results are not necessarily predictive of clinical outcomes. Ten Minute TissueTM is an investigational device and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. None of the cited studies evaluated CXUTM specifically in the wound care indications described (post-Mohs defects, dehiscent, burn, or tunneling wounds); these wound care applications represent the design-intent application of the underlying CXUTM platform, and supporting evidence in indication-specific preclinical models is being developed by the Company.

Trademarks. CXUTM, Ten Minute TissueTM, and Architecting BioregenerationTM are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

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