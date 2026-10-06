Neurorpm Becomes An Athenahealth Solution Partner, Now Available In The Athenahealth Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bringing Reimbursable, Continuous Parkinson's Monitoring into Clinical Workflows

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroRPM, a provider of FDA-cleared, AI-enabled wearable technology for remote monitoring of Parkinson's disease, today announced it has joined athenahealth's Partner Community as a Solution Partner. NeuroRPM is now available in the athenahealth Marketplace, providing access to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers. The integration enables clinicians to objectively monitor Parkinson's symptoms between office visits and incorporate longitudinal patient data into clinical care.

NeuroRPM uses Apple Watch and iPhone to continuously monitor Parkinson's motor symptoms, including bradykinesia, tremor, and dyskinesia. The platform provides clinicians with objective insights into symptom patterns, ON and OFF times, and medication response while supporting reimbursable remote patient monitoring services.









At the core of NeuroRPM is an AI-enabled analytics platform that transforms continuous Apple Watch sensor data into clinically meaningful measures of Parkinson's symptoms and treatment response. Because monitoring occurs passively during everyday activity, patients can generate longitudinal data with minimal effort. Integration with athenaOne allows clinicians to incorporate this information into existing workflows and extend Parkinson's care beyond the office visit. NeuroRPM provides real-world insight into how symptoms and medication response change over time between clinical evaluations.

“Parkinson's care is often based on what clinicians observe during an office visit and what patients can recall about the time in between,” said Atila Omer, CEO of NeuroRPM.“NeuroRPM gives clinicians and their patients an objective view of how Parkinson's symptoms are changing in everyday life. Integrating with athenaOne makes it easier to bring that information into routine care and support better-informed treatment decisions.”

Through the Marketplace, customers can discover, deploy, and scale integrated solutions that extend athenaOne®, helping streamline workflows and improve clinical and financial performance. NeuroRPM joins athenahealth's ecosystem of integrated solutions available to more than 170,000 clinicians on the athenaOne network.

To learn more about NeuroRPM's solution, please visit its product listing in the athenahealth Marketplace.

About NeuroRPM

NeuroRPM is a digital health company focused on advancing objective measurement and management of Parkinson's disease through AI-enabled wearable monitoring and data analytics. NeuroRPM developed the first FDA-cleared, AI-enabled platform for continuous monitoring of Parkinson's disease motor symptoms. Its platform uses wearable sensor data, advanced algorithms, and AI-enabled analysis to measure and interpret Parkinson's motor symptoms and treatment response in clinical care and research. Learn more at NeuroRPM.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace is an ecosystem of integrated solutions that enable providers to enhance the athenaOne experience. Solution Partners are part of athenahealth's broader partner community that offers applications and services that integrate into clinical and financial workflows. athenahealth customers use Marketplace solutions across a broad range of digital health capabilities and medical specialties. With over 600 solutions integrated with athenaOne, the Marketplace helps organizations enhance clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more at athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

Contact:

Charlotte Yerkovich

Director of Clinical Adoption, NeuroRPM

301-437-8698

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at