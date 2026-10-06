Other World Computing (OWC) Takes Home Pro AV Best In Market Award For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OWC ThunderBlade X12 Wins in Sound & Video Contractor Category

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC ®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its OWC Thunderblade X12, the fastest and highest capacity production shuttle and editing RAID SSD available on the market today, has taken home a Pro AV Best in Market Award for 2026 in the Sounds and Video Contractor category.

The Pro AV Best in Market Awards shine a spotlight on the products and technologies helping to shape the future of professional audiovisual. Judged by a panel of experienced industry experts, the awards recognize solutions that demonstrate innovation, excellence, and real impact within the Pro AV landscape.

The OWC ThunderBlade X12 was recognized for delivering the following industry-leading capabilities and benefits:



Massive Capacity – Twelve 8TB NVMe M.2 SSDs for up to 96TB

Breakthrough Performance – Up to 6600MB/s peak speed with blazing-fast 5990MB/s consistent sustained write speed over the entire volume

Safe and Secure Use – Non-skid rubber feet, locking power connector, and OWC ClingOn ready for on-set use

Continuous Status Information – Confirm use status instantly via a configurable LED

Versatility – Daisy-chain up to five additional Thunderbolt devices or connect a USB-C device via the second Thunderbolt port

Silent Operation – Heat-dissipating fanless aluminum chassis keeps you working quietly, at top speed

Certification – Meets Thunderbolt and OWC operating certifications for assured performance and reliability

Mobility – Compact footprint and custom-fit ballistic hard-shell case make this the perfect shuttle drive OWC SoftRAID - Robust software for creating, monitoring, and managing advanced RAID sets

“The Pro AV Best in Market Awards celebrate the companies and products driving innovation across the professional AV industry,” said The Sound & Video Contractor editorial team.“This year's entries showcased an exciting range of new ideas, technologies, and solutions, and our industry experts were impressed by the quality and innovation on display. Congratulations to all of our 2026 winners.”

“We built the ThunderBlade X12 for professionals who simply can't afford to have storage become the bottleneck in their workflow,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President, Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC).“Productions are getting bigger, resolutions are getting higher, and the amount of data teams need to capture, move, protect, and edit continues to grow. OWC ThunderBlade X12 brings extraordinary capacity and sustained performance together in a portable solution that can go from the set to the edit suite without slowing the creative process down. To have it recognized with a Pro AV Best in Market Award is tremendous validation of what we set out to deliver.”

For further information on the OWC Thunderblade X12, currently priced at $5,999.99, please visit: .

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC ®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC's professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit . OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

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OWC ThunderBlade X12, Pro AV Best in Market Award