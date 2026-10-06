The L Suite Appoints Hubspot CLO Erika Fisher As Global Co-Chair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned legal executive will help shape strategy, programming, and member experience for senior in-house counsel worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The L Suite, the premier peer community for in-house legal leaders, announced the appointment of Erika Fisher as Global Co-Chair. In this role, Fisher will serve as a strategic advisor, member-facing leader, and trusted peer voice helping The L Suite further strengthen its value for General Counsels and Chief Legal Officers at organizations around the world.

Fisher brings a deep understanding of The L Suite to her new role as a member of its TechGC communit, the largest private community for GCs in technology. Her entire HubSpot legal team holds L Suite memberships, giving her a firsthand view of the community's value at both the leadership and team level. She will work with The L Suite's co-founders and leadership team to shape strategy, programming, and member experiences tailored to the unique needs of in-house legal leaders, and will be an active presence across the community and Lloyd AI, The L Suite's AI tool powered by The Braintrust, where members exchange thousands of peer discussion threads, shared documents, event content, and outside counsel recommendations. Fisher will also play an active role in The L Suite's tightly focused community events for legal executives.

"Erika represents exactly the kind of accomplished, deeply engaged legal leader The L Suite was built for," said Greg Raiten, co-founder of The L Suite. "Her perspective as a highly experienced General Counsel, combined with her understanding of what senior legal leaders truly need from their peers, will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and expand The L Suite to help our members navigate increasingly complex leadership challenges."

Fisher brings extensive experience from the highest levels of legal leadership in leading global technology companies. As Chief Legal Officer at HubSpot and previously Chief Administrative & Legal Officer at Atlassian, she has advised executive teams through growth, governance, regulatory complexity, and organizational evolution. Her track record across category-defining companies gives her exceptional insight into the realities facing modern legal leaders, particularly those in rapidly evolving business environments.

"The L Suite has created something incredibly powerful: a trusted space where legal leaders can access the collective intelligence of peers who truly understand the complexity of the role," said Fisher. "I'm excited to help shape that experience for GCs and CLOs who are looking for a genuinely strategic community, not just a network."

About The Suite

The L Suite is the premier peer community for 2,500 General Counsels and their teams. Founded in 2015, the community is powered by a purpose-built AI platform, 300+ curated events annually across the US and Europe, and a member experience designed to connect forward-thinking leaders with the collective intelligence that sharpens decisions and accelerates impact.

The L Suite is part of The Suite, which also operates The F Suite for senior financial executives. Learn more at lsuite.co and fsuite.co, or connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Casie Gillette

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