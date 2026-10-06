Qlik Achieves AWS Data Competency, Advancing Open And End-To-End Data Innovation

Key takeaways:



AWS Data Competency Status recognizes Qlik's end-to-end data capabilities: The AWS Data Competency highlights Qlik's ability to help organizations move from fragmented data to trusted, analytics-ready information and business outcomes.

Innovation without lock-in: Qlik's open, platform-agnostic approach enables customers to work with the data, cloud platforms and technologies that best fit their business, while maintaining flexibility as their data strategies evolve. Built for the realities of enterprise data: Qlik brings together data integration, data quality, governance, analytics and AI capabilities to help organizations create a trusted foundation for innovation and accelerate the journey from data to action.



PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it has achieved the AWS Data Competency in the Relational Database category, recognizing Qlik's demonstrated expertise delivering unified data architectures on Amazon Web Services (AWS), helping organizations build the data foundations that power modern analytics and AI workloads.

Achieving the AWS Data Competency differentiates Qlik as a member of the AWS Partner Network with deep technical proficiency and proven customer success delivering data solutions on AWS. For the Relational Database category, Qlik delivers relational database engines, migration and performance tooling, and business applications built on Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) and AWS Aurora. Qlik moves data from leading source database engines such as AWS RDS for Oracle, AWS RDS for SQL Server, AWS RDS for MySQL, AWS RDS for PostgreSQL, Amazon RDS for MariaDB, AWS Aurora MySQL and AWS Aurora PostgreSQL, as well as SAP HANA, SAP Sysbase ASE, IBM Db2.

Qlik's open, platform-agnostic approach helps organizations free their data from relational database constructs and land them in their desired target on AWS, while modernizing their data estate for analytics and AI. Its broader data capabilities span integration, transformation, quality, governance, analytics and AI, helping organizations connect data across cloud and on-premises environments and prepare it for downstream use.

“Qlik gives us the flexibility to work across our data environment while modernizing for AWS," shared Sebastián Espinosa Jensen, Business Intelligence & Corporate Advanced Analytics Manager, Empresas SB. "Its capabilities on AWS help us build a more trusted and connected data foundation that supports our analytics and evolving AI needs.”

Qlik's broader data portfolio helps organizations integrate, transform, govern and prepare data across cloud and on-premises environments, including through Qlik Talend Cloud®.

“Data strategies cannot be built around a single platform or a single destination,” shared Matt Hayes, General Manager, Data Business Unit, Qlik.“Our customers need the freedom to work across the technologies they already depend on while modernizing their data foundations for analytics and AI. Achieving the AWS Data Competency reflects the depth of our data capabilities and our commitment to giving organizations a more open, flexible path from complex data environments to trusted business outcomes.”

What This Recognition Means for Customers



Work across data environments: Connect and work with data across AWS, cloud platforms, on-premises systems, SaaS applications and diverse enterprise sources.

Modernize without disruption: Build on existing investments while adopting new architectures and technologies as needs evolve.

Create trusted, analytics-ready data: Bring together integration, quality, governance and analytics capabilities to create a stronger foundation for analytics and AI. Maintain flexibility: Qlik's platform-agnostic approach gives organizations the freedom to evolve their data strategies without being tied to a single technology stack.

Learn how Qlik can help build a more flexible, trusted data foundation. Explore Qlik's data integration, data quality, governance and analytics capabilities for AWS and beyond, and discover how to turn more enterprise data into actionable insight.

About the AWS Competency Program

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise across industries, use cases, and workloads to help grow their business.