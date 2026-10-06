Wagyu Beef Market Size To Reach $47.88 Billion By 2034 6.4%

MENAFN - Straits Research) According to Straits Research, the global wagyu beef market size was valued at $13.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $14.72 billion in 2026 to $28.23 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for wagyu beef during the forecast period. Continuous population growth, steady economic progress, changing eating habits, and improving living standards, especially across the developing economies, are the factors contributing to the growth of the wagyu beef market. The regional wagyu beef market is led by countries such as Japan, Australia, and China. Apart from these leading countries, wagyu beef is largely imported in terms of volume in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea.

Singapore's demand for Wagyu beef is growing at a rapid pace in high-end restaurants and specialized supermarkets. Presently, the U.S., Australia, and Japan are the top exporting countries of wagyu beef in Singapore. The wagyu beef consumption in Singapore represents about 5% of total consumption.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic crisis that started last year has raised many questions on the meat industry and the practices. The global demand for premium meat, such as wagyu beef, has plunged as many restaurants have shut and economies sliding into recessions. Additionally, the strict lockdown measures, owing to the accentuate growth of the virus, have plummeted the global economic activity. The luxury food industry may be the worst hit as it heavily relies on restaurants and hotels. The overall situation has created volatility in the meat industry, which has put the normal business growth plans in the meat industry this year go too awry.

Some wagyu beef producers are tapping consumers through D2C channels, while some are compelled to cut down the output to stay afloat. The market is expected to be largely affected as people are less likely to go out and consume luxury food products while worried about financial crises. Moreover, the falling demand has largely affected the prices of luxury items. For instance, in Tokyo, the price of wagyu beef has fallen by about 30% from 2019, thus significantly impacting the profit margins of the manufacturers.

Key Highlights

The Wagyu beef market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.48%, owing to the plethora of benefits of the wagyu beef and increased demand for premium products The online retail sales segment is gaining prominence and projected to hold the largest market share Asia-Pacific dominates the Wagyu beef market strongly supported by higher breed production and changing consumer eating patterns, particularly in Japan

Market Segments

By Type Japanese Black Japanese Brown Japanese Shorthorn Japanese Polled American Wagyu Australian Wagyu By Grade A5 Grade A4 Grade A3 Grade A2 Grade A1 Grade By Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Others By Application Food Service Industry Household Processed Products By Pricing Premium Mid-range Economy By End-User Retail Consumers Commercial Buyers