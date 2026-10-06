Three Chefs, One Table: GATHER Returns To Hudson This Fall

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Three Hudson Valley chefs join forces for an evening of exceptional food and good company, hosted By Hudson Valley Magazine.

- Lauren Buerger, Publisher, Hudson Valley MagazineHUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hudson Valley magazine will bring its GATHER at Hudson Valley Table dinner to The Caboose in Hudson on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The multi-course dining experience brings together three regional chefs for an evening celebrating the flavors, creativity and sense of community that make the Hudson Valley's food scene distinctive.This fall's participating chefs are Hagan Whelchel, culinary director of Nice and Weird Group, which includes The Caboose, Kitty's, Grapefruit Wines, and Mr. Cat Brasserie; Nicholas Leiss, executive chef of Farm2ChefsTable; and Daniel Meissner of Willa.Each chef brings a distinct perspective to the table, promising an exceptional night of flavor and fun. Guests will experience a menu shaped by collaboration, seasonal inspiration and the pleasure of sharing a memorable meal.“GATHER is Hudson Valley Magazine's exclusive culinary event in the spring and fall seasons that join together the Valley's top culinary talent in a beautiful setting, to enjoy an exciting multi-course dining experience”, stated Lauren Buerger, Publisher of Hudson Valley Magazine.“With over 30 top chefs in our Chefs Table network, Hudson Valley's GATHER event allows us to bring foodies together to enjoy an unforgettable evening.”The Caboose offers a fitting setting for the dinner. The restored historic barn features soaring beamed ceilings, cathedral windows and a private garden, creating a warm space for guests to connect over food.Event details Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026Time: Cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m.; dinner at 7:30 p.m.Location: The Caboose, 60 South Front Street, Hudson, NY 12534Tickets and information: hvmag/events/gatherAbout Hudson Valley Magazine For more than 50 years, Hudson Valley magazine has celebrated life in the region through coverage of food, home, health, wellness and style. Through its magazine, digital channels and events, it connects readers with the people and places that shape the Hudson Valley.About The Caboose The Caboose is a restored event space in Hudson, New York, combining the character of a historic barn with modern design and a private garden. Learn more at thecaboosehudson.

Jackie Graziano

Today Media

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Three Chefs, One Table: GATHER Returns to Hudson This Fall News Provided By Today Media October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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