Three Chefs, One Table: GATHER Returns To Hudson This Fall
This fall's participating chefs are Hagan Whelchel, culinary director of Nice and Weird Group, which includes The Caboose, Kitty's, Grapefruit Wines, and Mr. Cat Brasserie; Nicholas Leiss, executive chef of Farm2ChefsTable; and Daniel Meissner of Willa.
Each chef brings a distinct perspective to the table, promising an exceptional night of flavor and fun. Guests will experience a menu shaped by collaboration, seasonal inspiration and the pleasure of sharing a memorable meal.
“GATHER is Hudson Valley Magazine's exclusive culinary event in the spring and fall seasons that join together the Valley's top culinary talent in a beautiful setting, to enjoy an exciting multi-course dining experience”, stated Lauren Buerger, Publisher of Hudson Valley Magazine.“With over 30 top chefs in our Chefs Table network, Hudson Valley's GATHER event allows us to bring foodies together to enjoy an unforgettable evening.”
The Caboose offers a fitting setting for the dinner. The restored historic barn features soaring beamed ceilings, cathedral windows and a private garden, creating a warm space for guests to connect over food.
Event details Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
Time: Cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m.; dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Caboose, 60 South Front Street, Hudson, NY 12534
Tickets and information: hvmag/events/gather
About Hudson Valley Magazine For more than 50 years, Hudson Valley magazine has celebrated life in the region through coverage of food, home, health, wellness and style. Through its magazine, digital channels and events, it connects readers with the people and places that shape the Hudson Valley.
About The Caboose The Caboose is a restored event space in Hudson, New York, combining the character of a historic barn with modern design and a private garden. Learn more at thecaboosehudson.
Jackie Graziano
Today Media
+1 914-468-8415
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:Three Chefs, One Table: GATHER Returns to Hudson This Fall News Provided By Today Media October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment