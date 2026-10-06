Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Rajivan Maniam, Anesthesiology & Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist

Alliance Orthopedics welcomes Dr. Rajivan Maniam, a double board-certified specialist in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine.

- Dr. John Cho, Medical Director of Alliance OrthopedicsOLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Orthopedics is proud to welcome Dr. Rajivan Maniam, a double board-certified specialist in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, bringing a comprehensive approach to pain management that prioritizes function, quality of life, and personalized treatment.A New Jersey native, Dr. Maniam completed his undergraduate education at Cornell University before returning home to earn his medical degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. There, he was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society in recognition of his commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care.He continued his training with an Anesthesiology residency at Columbia University Medical Center and an Interventional Pain Medicine fellowship at Harvard Medical School's Brigham and Women's Hospital.Dr. Maniam's experience extends beyond clinical practice. Before joining Alliance Orthopedics, he served as Director of the Pain Medicine Department at ChristianaCare in Delaware, where he developed hospital-wide opioid-sparing protocols and founded the institution's first outpatient comprehensive pain management center. He also co-founded an interventional pain and regenerative medicine practice in New York City focused on minimally invasive procedures designed to restore function and help patients avoid unnecessary surgery.His approach to pain management draws from several areas of specialized training. In addition to interventional pain medicine, Dr. Maniam received training in Functional Medicine through the Institute for Functional Medicine and regenerative medicine through the Interventional Orthobiologics Foundation. He also has specialized training in venous and lymphatic medicine and is board eligible through the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine.Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach to pain, Dr. Maniam works collaboratively with patients to understand their individual needs and functional goals. By integrating evidence-based treatment options across multiple disciplines, he develops personalized care plans with an emphasis on improving quality of life while minimizing reliance on opioids and unnecessary surgery.“Dr. Maniam's commitment to opioid-sparing care aligns closely with our mission at Alliance Orthopedics,” said Dr. John Cho, Medical Director of Alliance Orthopedics.“His expertise expands our ability to help patients reduce pain, restore function, and avoid unnecessary reliance on medication or surgery.”Dr. Maniam remains actively involved in clinical research and medical education and participates in national professional societies including the Spine Intervention Society, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and North American Neuromodulation Society.Dr. Maniam joins the team at Alliance Orthopedics in Old Bridge as the practice continues to expand its multidisciplinary model of care, connecting medical specialists and conservative care providers to give patients access to comprehensive treatment options under one roof.About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics provides multidisciplinary orthopedic care throughout New Jersey, bringing medical specialists and conservative care providers together to create individualized treatment plans for patients. Its services include orthopedic care, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and additional musculoskeletal specialties, all focused on helping patients get Better Every Day.For more information or to request an appointment, visit AllianceOrtho.

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Alliance Orthopedics welcomes Dr. Rajivan Maniam, Anesthesiology & Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist News Provided By Alliance Health System October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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