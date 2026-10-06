Accelecom Joins Georgia's Rural Telephone And Broadband Association (GTBA)

- Rhonda Chatham, Executive Director of GTBA and BAAMSANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, announced today that it has joined Georgia's Rural Telephone and Broadband Association (GTBA ) and the Broadband Association of Alabama and Mississippi (BAAM) as a Platinum Associate Member, reflecting the company's commitment to supporting broadband expansion, industry collaboration, and connectivity initiatives throughout Georgia. The announcement follows Accelecom's continued investment in the state, including its recent network upgrade across Northwest Georgia.Through its Platinum Associate Membership, Accelecom will engage more closely with Georgia's telecommunications leaders, rural broadband providers, and industry stakeholders to help advance dependable, high-capacity communications infrastructure that supports economic development, educational opportunity, healthcare access, and business growth across the state. Platinum membership provides enhanced opportunities for engagement with GTBA and BAAM members, including exclusive networking events, priority speaking opportunities, and increased support for the association's mission."Joining GTBA and BAAM further demonstrates Accelecom's long-term commitment to Georgia and to the providers, communities, and organizations working to expand connectivity across the state," said Brad Kilbey, Chief Executive Officer of Accelecom. "As our presence in Georgia continues to expand, collaboration with industry leaders is more important than ever.."GTBA and BAAM serve as the leading trade association representing Georgia's rural telephone and broadband providers and advocates for policies and initiatives that promote connectivity in rural communities throughout the state.“We are pleased to welcome Accelecom as a member of GTBA,” said Rhonda Chatham, Executive Director of GTBA and BAAM.“Their investment in our association reflects a strong commitment to the broadband industry and to ensuring that rural communities remain connected, competitive, and positioned for future growth. We are especially pleased to have Accelecom partnering and working alongside our GTBA and BAAM member companies, creating new opportunities for collaboration across the region. We look forward to their participation and the perspective they will bring as we continue working together to advance connectivity.”About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, manage services and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.About Georgia's Rural Telephone and Broadband AssociationGeorgia's Rural Telephone and Broadband Association (GTBA) is the trade association representing Georgia's rural telephone and broadband providers. GTBA supports its members through advocacy, education, collaboration, and initiatives that promote advanced communications services and broadband deployment throughout rural Georgia.

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Accelecom Joins Georgia's Rural Telephone and Broadband Association (GTBA) News Provided By The DeCesare Group October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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