Westchester Magazine Celebrates 25 Years Of Community And Connection

Anniversary celebration spans print, digital and an exclusive milestone event; Westchester County to proclaim“Westchester Magazine Day”

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For 25 years, Westchester Magazine has told the stories of the people, places and ideas that define the county. This October, the magazine will celebrate that milestone in print, across its digital platforms and at an invitation-only event bringing together people who have helped shape Westchester.The anniversary coverage will highlight 25 influential people from Westchester County whose contributions span public service, business, the arts, education, health care, philanthropy, food and media. Featured in the October issue are:1.Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States2.Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State and Senator from New York3.George Latimer, U.S. Representative and former Westchester County Executive4.Ken Jenkins, Westchester County Executive5.Noam Bramson, Executive VP for Government Affairs & Economic Development, Business Council of Westchester and former Mayor of New Rochelle6.Mike Spano, Mayor of Yonkers7.Andrea Stewart-Cousins, New York State Senate Majority Leader8.Jan Fisher, Executive Director of Nonprofit Westchester9.Robert Cimmino, Mount Vernon City School District Athletic Director and Varsity basketball head coach10 Langsam, former CEO of ArtsWestchester11 Gordon, President and CEO of The Business Council of Westchester12 and Miriam Risko, Founders of Mike Risko Music13 X. Kelly, chef and restaurateur, Owner of Basso by PXK14 Stewart, Lifestyle entrepreneur15 Cacace, Westchester County District Attorney16 N. Romita, President and CEO of the Westchester County Association17. Belinda S. Miles, President of SUNY Westchester Community College18 Kanusher, Executive Director of Pace Women's Justice Center19 Turchinsky, Director and CEO of the Hudson River Museum20 Brown, President & Hudson Riverkeeper21 Borok, President & CEO of Feeding Westchester22 Fox ̧President and CEO of White Plains Hospital and Senior VP of Hudson Valley, Montefiore Einstein23 Gioffre III, Managing Partner, Cudder & Fedder, LLP24 Ginsburg, Founder & Principal of Ginsburg Development Companies“For 25 years, Westchester has given us extraordinary stories to tell,” said Linda Fears, Editorial Director of Westchester Magazine.“The people we're recognizing represent different generations and fields, but each has made a meaningful mark on this county. Celebrating them is also a way to reflect on how Westchester has grown and where it may go next.”The October collector's issue and accompanying digital coverage will also feature milestone stories from 12 companies and organizations: The New York Community Trust, Simone Development Companies, The Capitol Theatre, Westchester Parks Foundation, Ronald McDonald House of Westchester, Thompson & Bender, Wilson & Son, C&A Publishing, Asterion Wealth Advisory Group, Eye Gallery of Scarsdale, Kanopi The Restaurant and Westhab. Together, their stories offer another view of the businesses and organizations that contribute to Westchester's community life.Westchester County will proclaim that date“Westchester Magazine Day” in recognition of the publication's impact and its longstanding support of local people, businesses and community organizations. The proclamation will be presented at the October event.“This anniversary is an opportunity to thank the readers, businesses and community partners who have supported Westchester Magazine for a quarter century,” said Steve Aaron, Publisher of Westchester Magazine.“Their trust has allowed us to grow beyond the printed page, connecting people through digital storytelling and events while staying rooted in Westchester.”Since its launch in 2001, Westchester Magazine has covered the county's evolving dining, culture, homes, health, business and civic life. Its 25th anniversary recognizes those connections and the people who will help shape Westchester's next chapter.WESTCHESTER MAGAZINEFor more than 25 years, Westchester Magazine has been the definitive lifestyle authority for Westchester County-spotlighting the people, places, culture, dining, homes, and stories that shape the region. Through award-winning editorial, compelling digital content, and high-impact experiential events, Westchester Magazine connects engaged audiences with the local businesses and brands that power the community.TODAY MEDIAToday Media is a multi-platform regional media company serving a four-state region on the East Coast. In print, online, and in person, Today Media reaches affluent consumers, delivering content that is pertinent, interesting, and tailored to them. Today Media publishes five monthly regional lifestyle magazines, two business publications and more than 10 specialty publications. The company also creates custom marketing solutions, develops new media business opportunities, and hosts dynamic and popular events. Today Media is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland, Rye and Fishkill, New York and Philadelphia's western suburbs.

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Westchester Magazine Celebrates 25 Years of Community and Connection News Provided By Today Media October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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