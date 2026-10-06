The New England Center For Children Announces Powerful Partnership With Northeastern University

Partnership will enable NECC employees to work full time while earning a Northeastern graduate degree with significant financial support from NECC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New England Center for Children(NECC), a global leader in autism education and research, and Northeastern University have announced a new partnership that will enable NECC employees to earn a master's degree in applied behavior analysis (ABA) from Northeastern while working full time at NECC.Beginning in Fall 2027, Northeastern faculty in the Bouvé College of Health Sciences will teach graduate courses onsite at NECC's Southborough campus, allowing participating employees to integrate graduate study with their professional experience serving individuals with autism. NECC will provide significant tuition reimbursement, substantially reducing the cost of earning an advanced degree.“Professional development is central to our mission, and providing our employees with access to a graduate education of this caliber is a tremendous benefit,” said Jessica Sassi, PhD, BCBA-D, LABA, President and CEO of NECC.“This program combines rigorous academics with extraordinary hands-on experience while making an advanced degree accessible and affordable. It is an investment in our staff, in the individuals and families we serve, and in the future of our field.”The partnership brings together two organizations with deep roots in applied behavior analysis and renews a graduate education relationship that dates back more than three decades. Beginning in 1992, Northeastern offered graduate coursework to NECC employees through an arrangement that continued for more than 15 years.The partnership also creates a distinctive pathway for recent college graduates interested in careers in behavior analysis, autism education, and related fields. Graduates can begin a meaningful career at NECC, earn a salary with benefits, gain extensive professional experience, and pursue a master's degree from Northeastern-all while receiving significant financial support.For Northeastern, the partnership provides students with access to an immersive applied learning environment at an organization internationally recognized for its work in autism education and applied behavior analysis. NECC's clinicians and researchers have contributed to the advancement of the field for five decades, giving graduate students the opportunity to connect classroom instruction with extensive practical experience under the supervision of experienced professionals.Graduate education has long been an important component of NECC's commitment to developing its workforce and advancing the field. In addition to the Northeastern program, NECC has a longstanding partnership with Simmons University through which teachers can pursue an onsite master's degree in education with an autism specialization while working at NECC.These university partnerships help address two closely connected priorities for NECC: Attracting talented professionals to careers serving individuals with autism and providing employees with opportunities to continue their education and advance professionally without having to step away from their work.“Many of NECC's most accomplished clinicians, researchers, educators, and leaders began their careers working directly with our students while pursuing graduate degrees,” Sassi said.“Creating pathways that allow talented people to learn, work, and grow professionally at NECC strengthens our organization and ultimately enhances the services we provide to children, adolescents, adults, and families.”The first cohort of NECC employees is expected to begin the Northeastern program in Fall 2027. Additional information about eligibility, program structure, financial support, and the application process will be available in the coming months.About The New England Center for ChildrenThe New England Center for Children is a global leader in autism education, research, and technology. Founded in 1975 by L. Vincent Strully, Jr., NECC provides comprehensive educational and clinical services for children with autism, conducts research to advance the field of applied behavior analysis, trains the next generation of professionals, and develops innovative technology used by educators and clinicians worldwide. For more information, visit necc and watch the short video, narrated by Jon Stewart, at OnePowerfulPlace.

Beth McGonagle

The New England Center for Children

+1 508-658-7571

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The New England Center for Children Announces Powerful Partnership with Northeastern University News Provided By The New England Center for Children October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, International Organizations, Science



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