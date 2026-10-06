Alpha Xi Gives Campaign Surpasses $1.1 Million For Florida A&M University After Record-Setting Fundraising Year

Alpha Xi Gives scholarship recipients at Florida A&M University. Since 2018, the alumni-led initiative has raised more than $1.1 million to support FAMU student excellence.

Alumni-led campaign breaks FAMU affinity group single-year fundraising record while reaching historic cumulative milestone.

- Kenneth M. NeighborsTALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha Xi Gives, a fundraising initiative established by alumni of the Alpha Xi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., has raised more than $1.1 million for Florida A&M University since launching in 2018, marking a major milestone in alumni-led philanthropy and support for FAMU students. The achievement follows a record-setting 2025–26 campaign year in which Alpha Xi Gives raised more than $315,000, surpassing the previous single-year fundraising record by a FAMU affinity group.Since its inception, Alpha Xi Gives has mobilized generations of Alpha Xi alumni, members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, FAMU alumni, family members, friends and supporters around a shared commitment to student success and the long-term strength of the university.Funds raised through the campaign have supported scholarships, student programs and other university priorities while also helping establish long-term resources, including a permanent scholarship endowment designed to benefit FAMU students for generations to come.“Surpassing $1.1 million while setting a new single-year fundraising record reflects what is possible when alumni unite around a shared purpose,” said Kenneth M. Neighbors, co-founder of Alpha Xi Gives and chairman of the FAMU Foundation Board of Directors.“This milestone belongs to the many members of Kappa Alpha Psi, alumni, friends and supporters who have invested in FAMU and its students.”The campaign's success has been driven by a sustained, relationship-based fundraising model combining alumni engagement, peer-to-peer outreach, donor recognition and consistent, transparent communication with donors and supporters.Alpha Xi Gives has also worked to make philanthropy accessible across multiple giving levels, creating opportunities for both major donors and grassroots supporters to contribute to the campaign's broader mission of investing in FAMU student excellence.“This milestone belongs to every Rattler, friend, and partner who has invested in our students and our university. We remain committed to building on this success and advancing affinity group philanthropy across FAMU to even greater heights,” said Brandi Tatum-Fedrick, Ed.D., Senior Vice President for Advancement & Enterprise Partnerships & Innovation at Florida A&M University.The initiative builds on the legacy of the Alpha Xi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., which was chartered at Florida A&M University in 1933 and has maintained a longstanding tradition of leadership, service, scholarship and achievement.Alpha Xi Gives was launched in 2018 to create a more structured and sustained philanthropic effort in support of the university. Since then, the campaign has grown from an alumni giving initiative into a multigenerational movement focused on expanding educational opportunity and strengthening the culture of philanthropy among FAMU alumni and supporters.The $1.1 million milestone and single-year fundraising record will be celebrated during FAMU Homecoming in Tallahassee, where Alpha Xi Gives and its supporters will be recognized during homecoming activities on Oct. 23–24. The recognition will celebrate the alumni and supporters whose collective contributions helped make the achievement possible.As the campaign enters its next chapter, Alpha Xi Gives leaders say the focus remains on increasing participation, expanding long-term support for students and encouraging other affinity groups to recognize the impact collective alumni philanthropy can have on the future of Florida A&M University.ABOUT ALPHA XI GIVES:Alpha Xi Gives is a fundraising initiative established in 2018 by alumni of the Alpha Xi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. at Florida A&M University. The initiative supports FAMU student excellence through scholarships, student programs, long-term resources and philanthropic engagement. Since its launch, Alpha Xi Gives has raised more than $1.1 million in support of Florida A&M University.

Nelson Grillo

Alpha Xi Gives

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Alpha Xi Gives Campaign Surpasses $1.1 Million for Florida A&M University After Record-Setting Fundraising Year News Provided By Alpha Xi Gives October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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