Construction Tech Venture Studio Driftwrx Names Inventoryhq Its First Portfolio Platform

DriftWrx, a venture studio for construction technology, names InventoryHQ the first platform in its portfolio.

Studio partners with contractor-built platforms with real engineering behind them. InventoryHQ relaunches after its first month.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DriftWrx, Inc., a venture studio for construction technology, today named InventoryHQ the first platform in its portfolio, with more to be announced in the coming months. InventoryHQ was built by a contractor who stocks his own material and couldn't find a tool that tracked it the way the job actually runs. It gives contractors control over their material and equipment, from stocking and buying on their own terms to tying every bundle, tool, and truck back to the job.

AI has made it possible for anyone with a real problem to build a working product in weeks. That's a great way to prove an idea. But when a contractor puts their jobs, their material, and their margin on a platform, it has to hold up. That takes real engineering behind it, not just a prompt.

DriftWrx only partners with platforms that have both: deep context from someone who lived the problem, and a real tech team that built it to last. Every platform is vetted on both before DriftWrx takes it on. Then DriftWrx builds the company around it: brand, positioning, go-to-market, and the systems that turn a strong platform into a real business.

"Vibe coding is a great way to build a first version. It's not how you run a contractor's business," said John Dye, Founder of DriftWrx. "Contractors are trusting these tools with their jobs and their money, so the tech has to be real. When we find a founder who knows the trade cold and has a real team building it right, that's when we step in. Eric is exactly that. And there's never been a better time for tech that actually works in construction to win."

In its first month with DriftWrx, InventoryHQ completed a full rebrand and relaunched inventory-hq with dedicated experiences for roofing contractors, owners, production teams, and bookkeepers. The platform integrates with JobNimbus, AccuLynx, and Leap, so material data flows straight from the CRMs contractors already run their business on.

"I knew I had a real visibility issue when it came to tracking in-house materials and equipment. When I did an audit of all my jobs, I found profit leaking all over the place. I had to make a change to be a better business owner. It's why I created InventoryHQ," said Eric Oberembt, Founder of InventoryHQ. "It's also why I partnered with DriftWrx. I knew I needed a company that knows the trades and the needs of business owners like myself. Blue-collar companies are different, and we all speak a similar language. When I have growth conversations, I want to make sure we all speak that same language and don't need an interpreter."

DriftWrx portfolio platforms work together as a cohort, sharing knowledge and partnership opportunities across the group.

About InventoryHQ

InventoryHQ is an inventory and equipment tracking platform built by contractors, for contractors. It helps contractors stock material, buy on their own terms, and tie every dollar of material and equipment to the job. Learn more at inventory-hq.

About DriftWrx

DriftWrx is a venture studio that builds construction technology companies with the founders who know the trade. Founder John Dye was the founding go-to-market executive at a venture-backed AI construction platform, where he built sales, marketing, customer success, and partnerships from the ground up. Before that, he spent 20 years in insurance restoration and roofing, and he founded American Contractor Show. DriftWrx partners with a select group of platforms that pair real trade context with real engineering, and builds the company around the ones that clear the bar. Learn more at driftwrx.

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Construction Tech Venture Studio DriftWrx Names InventoryHQ Its First Portfolio Platform News Provided By DriftWrx Inc October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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