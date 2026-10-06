Togal.AI Launches 'Construction's Last Exam,' A Benchmark Testing AI On Real-World Construction Tasks

Construction's Last Exam tests AI on 33 real-world construction tasks, from reading blueprints to producing the numbers contractors use for bids.

- Patrick E. Murphy, Togal Founder & CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Togal today launched Construction's Last Exam (CLE), the first AI benchmark built for the construction industry.

CLE tests AI models on 33 real-world construction tasks: reading plans, measuring spaces and materials, and producing the numbers contractors use for bids and takeoffs. In one task, a model gets a set of plans and is asked to measure every balcony in a building. Its answers are then scored against the correct measurements.

AI Challenges in Construction

Most AI progress over the past few years has happened in language, chatbots, writing, code. Vision is a harder problem, and blueprints are some of the hardest images to read: dense, technical documents packed with symbols, scales and notations that even advanced AI models still struggle to interpret with the precision it takes to actually build something. That gap is a quiet bottleneck behind cost overruns, slower timelines and, at scale, the U.S. housing shortage. It also raises a less obvious risk: those same plans carry sensitive project and client information, and most AI tools aren't built to safeguard it.

“When you hand your blueprints to a piece of software, you're handing over everything about a project. Most AI tools can't tell you where that data goes or who sees it, and in this industry, that's not a small thing," said Patrick E. Murphy, founder and CEO of Togal. "Frontier models still struggle to read a blueprint accurately, let alone protect it."

Since 2019, Togal has built proprietary machine-vision models specifically to understand construction drawings, training them on its own proprietary dataset of tens of millions of construction plans. That approach is fundamentally different from general-purpose large language models like ChatGPT and Claude.

A Growing Trend

As AI moves into data-heavy industries, a pattern is emerging: build a benchmark to test how an industry-built AI stacks up against general-purpose tools like ChatGPT and Claude.

Other high-profile examples include Humanity's Last Exam, which tests AI against expert-level academic questions; SWE-bench, which measures whether AI can solve real-world software engineering problems; and ARC-AGI, which tests advanced reasoning and problem-solving.

CLE is the first benchmark built specifically to measure AI performance in construction.

About Togal: Based in Miami, Togal builds proprietary AI technology specifically for the construction industry. Trained on a proprietary dataset of tens of millions of construction plans, the company has built one of the industry's largest labeled proprietary construction datasets. Its patented AI helps contractors estimate, review and understand construction documents faster and more accurately. Togal is SOC 2 certified, reflecting its commitment to rigorous data security and privacy standards for construction information. Following three consecutive years of roughly 300% growth, Togal now serves more than 10,000 users across 30 countries, including 100 of the largest contractors in the USA. The company's mission is to make construction faster, more accurate and more efficient, starting with the very first estimate.

Karen Pinkston

Catalyst Communications Group

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Togal Launches 'Construction's Last Exam,' a Benchmark Testing AI on Real-World Construction Tasks News Provided By Catalyst Communications Group October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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