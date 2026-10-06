Cherie Axelrod

IMAG continues to broaden the diverse expertise of its Industry Advisory Team

- Gary Peterson, President of IMAG Advisory

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We are delighted to announce that Cherie Axelrod has joined IMAG's Industry Advisor Team. The Team is an independent group of highly experienced business professionals from many fields which offers strategic industry knowledge and direction in the context of AI related challenges and opportunities.



Cherie, as a senior leader with significant expertise in risk, compliance, anti-money laundering and internal audit, greatly enhances IMAG's strategic industry oversight. "Cherie is a leader in the Risk and Compliance industry and will bring a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to the Advisory Team" said Gary Peterson, President of IMAG Advisory.

She is most widely recognized as the former Chief Enterprise Risk and Compliance Officer of Western Union and during her many years there held senior executive roles in Risk, Compliance, Anti-money laundering, Project Management and Internal Audit. She currently serves as Vice-Chairperson and Non-Executive Director of Western Union International Bank GmbH in Austria. Prior to Western Union, Cherie held a variety of senior positions at Qwest Communications International. She received her BA from Purdue University, an MBA from Chaminade University of Hawaii. She is an NACD Certified Director and holds a Certificate in Cyber Risk Oversight.

We look forward to Cherie's insights and contributions to the Team.

Gary Peterson

IMAG Advisory

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IMAG Advisory welcomes Cherie Axelrod to it's independent Industry Advisory Team News Provided By IMAG Advisory October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law



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