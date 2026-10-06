M2 Optics Named 2026 NC TECH Awards Finalist For Purpose Driven Innovation

OptiTether Drone Canister

OptiTether Drone Canister In Flight

US-made OptiTetherTM fiber optic tethers are recognized for enabling secure connectivity in defense, critical infrastructure, and environmental sensing.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- M2 Optics Inc., a leading global manufacturer of advanced packaged optical fiber solutions, has been named a finalist for the Purpose Driven Innovation Award at the 2026 NC TECH Awards, North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program. The nomination recognizes M2's OptiTetherTM fiber optic tether systems, which support U.S. and allied defense drone operations, enable connectivity with testing and monitoring devices in harsh environments such as nuclear facilities, mineshafts, and sewer systems.“For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, M2 Optics has distinguished itself as one of the state's innovative and emergent leaders,” said Michelle Calton, NC TECH's Interim CEO.“Being recognized for purpose-driven innovation means a great deal to us. OptiTetherTM applies more than two decades of specialized manufacturing and precision optical fiber spooling expertise where a reliable physical connection matters most: from defense operations to testing and sensing devices in some of the harshest environments,” said Kevin Miller, CEO of M2 Optics.“This recognition reflects the great work of our entire team and their continuous commitment to delivering beneficial, impactful solutions.”This is M2 Optics' third NC TECH Awards recognition since 2022 and follows OptiTetherTM's selection as a 2026 Lightwave Innovation Reviews honoree. Winners will be announced on November 16, 2026 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at RTP.. Learn more about OptiTetherTM at /products/optitether-fiber-optic-drone-tether.About OptiTetherTMOptiTetherTM systems deliver a precision-wound optical fiber in compact canisters that pays out during deployment, maintaining a secure, low-latency link where RF communications are unreliable, restricted, or vulnerable to detection and jamming. Each system is customized to the user's needs, including the canister materials and sizes, optical fiber types and lengths, and additional coatings for extra resiliency such as an aramid/Kevlar-infused option. In-house additive manufacturing, high-speed fiber spooling, and lab-grade testing allow new designs and working prototypes to be produced in days, not weeks or months. Every OptiTetherTM is NDAA-compliant and manufactured at M2's ISO 9001 registered facility in Raleigh using only premium US-produced optical fibers and materials. Learn more at /products/optitether-fiber-optic-drone-tether.About M2 OpticsFounded in 2001 with headquarters in Raleigh, NC, USA, M2 Optics designs and manufactures customized fiber optic network simulators, optical time delays, drone tether systems, and other specialized network connectivity and monitoring applications. The company's products and services are relied upon daily by leading entities across the aerospace, defense, telecom, data center/cloud, financial, and research sectors worldwide. Learn more at .About NC TECHNC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH's mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH's membership includes more than 600 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 250,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit .

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M2 Optics Named 2026 NC TECH Awards Finalist for Purpose Driven Innovation News Provided By M2 Optics Inc. October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Telecommunications



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