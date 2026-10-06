Dataman Group Direct: Open Enrollment 2026 Puts Timing At The Center Of Insurance Marketing

Open Enrollment 2026 Marketing Guide

Open Enrollment for 2026 is Here - Targeted Prospect Lists That Work

Turning 65 creates a major marketing opportunity

Dataman Group Direct helps insurance professionals reach the right prospects at the right time for Open Enrollment and year-round Turning 65 marketing.

- Dale“Data Dale” Filhaber, CEO, Dataman Group Direct

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For health and Medicare insurance professionals, some of the busiest marketing months of the year are about to begin.

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, when people with Medicare can review and make changes to their health and prescription drug coverage for the coming year. Marketplace Open Enrollment for 2027 coverage begins November 1 and continues through January 15.

But according to Dataman Group Direct, successful Open Enrollment marketing shouldn't begin on opening day.

“By the time Open Enrollment starts, consumers are already hearing from insurance companies and agents everywhere,” said Dale“Data Dale” Filhaber, CEO of Dataman Group Direct.“The opportunity is to start the conversation earlier, before everybody is competing for the same person's attention.”

Start With the Right Audience

For insurance professionals, identifying the right prospects is the first step.

Dataman Group Direct provides targeted consumer data for health insurance and Medicare marketing campaigns, allowing agents and agencies to define their audience geographically and by available demographic criteria.

The data can be used for direct mail, telephone and email marketing, where available and permitted, giving insurance professionals the flexibility to build campaigns around the channels that work best for their business.

Turning 65 Creates a Year-Round Opportunity

Open Enrollment may happen once a year, but Americans turn 65 every day.

For most people, Medicare eligibility begins around age 65. The Initial Enrollment Period generally begins three months before the month a person turns 65 and continues for three months afterward.

That makes Turning 65 data especially useful for agents who want to build a consistent Medicare marketing program throughout the year.

“Turning 65 isn't a once-a-year event,” Filhaber said.“Every month there is a new group of people approaching Medicare eligibility. Agents who plan ahead can create an ongoing marketing program instead of putting all their effort into a few hectic weeks in the fall.”

Dataman Group's Turning 65 Lists help insurance professionals identify consumers approaching this important milestone and plan outreach around the timing of their 65th birthday.

Lists can be selected geographically and enhanced with additional contact and demographic information, where available and permitted.

Timing Matters

Whether an agent is preparing for Open Enrollment or developing a year-round Turning 65 campaign, Dataman Group believes the basic marketing principle is the same:

Right person. Right message. Right time.

“Insurance is one of those businesses where timing really matters,” Filhaber said.“You can have a great message, but if you're talking to someone who doesn't need what you're offering yet, it may go nowhere. Good targeting helps put that message in front of people when it is relevant.”

About Dataman Group Direct

Founded in 1981 and based in Boca Raton, Florida, Dataman Group Direct provides targeted marketing data to businesses throughout the United States.

Dataman Group provides consumer and homeowner marketing lists for insurance, mortgage, pest control, water quality, home improvement and other industries. Insurance data products include Turning 65 Lists, Homeowner X-Date Lists, life insurance prospect lists and other targeted audiences.

Dataman Group helps clients use targeted data for direct mail, telephone and email marketing to reach the right prospects at the right time.

Better Data. Smarter Marketing. Stronger Results.

For more information about Dataman Group Direct's Open Enrollment and Turning 65 marketing lists, visit DatamanGroup or call (800) 771-3282.

Media Contact

Dale“Data Dale” Filhaber

CEO & Listologist Supreme

Dataman Group Direct

(800) 771-3282

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DatamanGroup

DALE FILHABER

Dataman Group Direct

+1 561-289-1761

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Dataman Group Direct: Open Enrollment 2026 Puts Timing at the Center of Insurance Marketing News Provided By Dataman Group Direct October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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