Mexty Launches Complete AI Literacy Curriculum for UAE Schools

Logo Mexty

Mexty launches an AI Literacy program for UAE schools with editable K–12 curricula, AI experiments, assessments and teacher training.

- Hubert Maupas, Chief Executive Officer, MextyPARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mexty, an AI-Native Learning Infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of a complete AI Literacy curriculum for UAE schools from Kindergarten through Grade 12, together with a dedicated AI Literacy training program for teachers.The program has been developed around the UAE National AI Literacy Curriculum Framework (K–12) 2026 and is designed to help schools move from high-level AI Literacy objectives to practical implementation in a structured, age-appropriate and measurable way.At the heart of the program is a complete set of editable AI Literacy curriculum templates from KG to Grade 12. Rather than forcing schools into a fixed curriculum, Mexty provides a ready-to-use starting point that can be adapted to each school's curriculum, regulatory environment, timetable, policies, teaching model and student population.Rather than focusing only on how to use generative AI tools, the curriculum develops broader capabilities students increasingly need: understanding how AI works, questioning its outputs, verifying information, recognizing bias and hallucinations, protecting personal data and using AI responsibly while maintaining their own judgment.The learning progression follows a simple principle:Understand AI → Use AI → Question AI → Verify AI → Use AI responsibly → Design with AI responsiblyThe program includes grade-level learning paths, editable courses, interactive activities, simulations, assessments, practical experiments and dedicated AI Literacy Labs.These Labs allow students to experience AI behavior directly. Learners can compare how different AI systems answer the same question, explore how context influences a response, identify hallucinations, verify information against trusted sources and investigate issues such as bias, privacy and misinformation.“AI Literacy should not be reduced to learning how to prompt a chatbot,” said Hubert Maupas, CEO of Mexty.“Students need to understand how AI works, where it can fail, how to verify what it produces and how to maintain their own judgment when using it. Our objective is simple: students should learn to think with AI, not let AI think for them.”A complete curriculum schools can edit and ownA key principle of the Mexty program is that the curriculum remains fully editable.Mexty provides structured templates by grade, but schools and teachers retain pedagogical control over the final learning experience.Educators can:.modify learning paths and sequencing;.edit course content;.adapt examples to local or school context;.add school policies and trusted resources;.replace or enrich interactive activities;.create their own classroom exercises and AI experiments;.modify assessment questions and scoring approaches;.add or remove modules;.adapt content to different age groups, curricula or learning needs.This allows schools to avoid starting from a blank page while also avoiding the limitations of a rigid, pre-packaged curriculum.The templates are designed to provide a structured foundation, not a fixed prescription.A school can use the full Mexty curriculum as provided, adapt individual modules, or integrate selected activities and assessments into an existing AI, computing, digital literacy or cross-curricular program.This flexibility is especially important in the UAE, where schools operate under different curricula and regulatory environments.From template to classroom implementationThe editable templates are designed to help schools move from framework to classroom delivery.Within Mexty, a curriculum template can be organized as:Learning Paths → Courses → Interactive Activities → AI Experiments → EvaluationsTeachers can then adapt each layer before assigning it to students.For example, a Grade 8 learning path on generative AI could include a teacher-edited introduction to hallucinations, an AI Literacy Lab comparing responses from different models, a trusted-source verification exercise and a branching assessment requiring students to decide whether an AI-generated claim should be trusted.This means curriculum, experimentation and assessment remain connected rather than being managed as separate activities.Preparing teachers as well as studentsMexty has also prepared a complete AI Literacy training program for teachers.The program helps educators understand AI concepts, responsible classroom use, verification, privacy, bias, hallucinations, prompting, trusted sources and the pedagogical role of AI.The objective is not to turn teachers into AI engineers.It is to give them the confidence to make informed decisions about when, where and how AI should be used in learning, and to adapt the curriculum templates to the needs of their own students.Teacher preparation is therefore treated as part of implementation, rather than something added after the student program has begun.More than curriculumMexty also provides the AI-Native Learning Infrastructure required to create, deliver, adapt, govern and measure AI-enabled learning.The platform connects trusted knowledge, interactive learning, assessments, AI models, AI agents, learner evidence, analytics and delivery within one governed environment.This allows schools to move beyond static AI content.Learning evidence can be used to identify gaps, support differentiated practice and progressively adapt learning experiences, while keeping the teacher at the center of the process.Teachers can also build their own interactive learning experiences without advanced technical skills, extending or replacing the original templates as their program evolves.Schools that already use an LMS can retain their existing environment through SCORM-compatible and LMS-compatible workflows.Privacy, security and human controlMexty places particular emphasis on protecting students, teachers and educational data.The platform is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, has been designed to support GDPR and EU AI Act requirements, and includes governance, human validation, traceability and privacy controls. Relevant SOC 2 controls have been implemented and are currently operating throughout the Type II observation period.Mexty's approach is based on one core principle:AI-native should never mean handing pedagogical control to AI.Teachers remain responsible for learning objectives, trusted knowledge, curriculum adaptation, assessment and the role AI plays in the learning experience.The templates accelerate implementation, but the school remains in control of what students learn and how they learn it.

Marva OKILI

Mext

+33 6 65 91 99 91

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Mexty Launches AI Literacy Curriculum for UAE Schools

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mexty Launches Complete AI Literacy Curriculum for UAE Schools News Provided By Mexty October 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.