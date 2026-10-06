Navi Mumbai International Airport Steps Up Mobility, Hospitality And Airline Support

MENAFN - IANS) Navi Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is strengthening the passenger experience with expanded mobility, transit hospitality and airline support as more flights prepare to shift from capacity-constrained Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

The focus of NMIA, one of India's largest greenfield airports and operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), on customer comfort also extends to a futuristic digital art programme and experience zone designed to create a more soothing and engaging environment for passengers.

The measures come ahead of the winter flying schedule, which runs from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will start electric e-Shivai services from October 7 to Dadar, Borivali and Pune, with fares of Rs 170, Rs 210 and Rs 450, respectively. Children below 12 years of age and women travelling with a National Common Mobility Card will be eligible for half-fare.

'Chalo' operates 21 daily services to Marol, Bandra, Dadar and Colaba, while Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport runs seven dedicated airport routes.

Bharat Taxi will begin operations with up to 40 vehicles from October 10. Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo will also operate a complimentary hourly shuttle between NMIA and CSMIA.

The airport's passenger transport network includes 3,787 app-based taxis, 184 car rentals, 171 autorickshaws and 547 buses.

NMIA is also connected to Panvel, Targhar and Bamandongri suburban railway stations, as well as major road corridors including Atal Setu and the Sion-Panvel Highway.

Inside Terminal 1, AAHL will open an 80-room Swirl Transit Hotel in mid-October, offering four-hour and overnight stays, showers, workstations, Wi-Fi and 24-hour dining.

A 21-room Swirl property is also planned at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati.

TajSATS' flight kitchen at NMIA serves more than 40 departing flights a day, with capacity for 7,500 meals daily and expansion to 15,000 as demand rises.

It serves domestic and international carriers, provides local meal uplift for international airlines, and adds to the culinary offering for passengers. TajSATS, which has more than four decades of aviation catering experience, also operates the flight kitchen at CSMIA.