Civil Aviation Secretary Asks Airlines To Finalise Navi Mumbai Airport Transition Plan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Ministry of Civil Aviation has reportedly directed domestic airlines and airport operators to submit a concrete transition plan for shifting operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), as discussions gather pace on the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai.

According to sources, the ministry has also proposed delaying the transition by a few weeks to ensure a smoother migration process. The decision emerged during a meeting convened to discuss the redevelopment of Terminal 1 and the proposed transfer of a portion of airline operations from Mumbai airport to the newly developed NMIA.

Sources said Civil Aviation Secretary held detailed discussions with airlines and airport operators and asked stakeholders to submit a firm operational plan.

A follow-up consultation meeting has been scheduled for October 13 to finalise the roadmap for shifting nearly 5 million international passengers annually from CSMIA to NMIA. Another meeting is expected around October 20 for discussions on the final transition plan.

"The next consultation meeting with the airlines and the airport operator with the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation will be convened on October 13 to firm up the transition plan for shifting 5 million international passengers to Navi Mumbai from Mumbai airport," sources said.

During the meeting, domestic carriers including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air reportedly informed the ministry that they had been engaged in discussions with the airport operator regarding the transition for the past 18 months.

"The meeting was convened to discuss the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at CSMIA, Mumbai, and the transition of airline operations from CSMIA to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)," sources added.

Representatives from Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) and various domestic airlines reportedly attended the discussions.

Sources said AAHL presented its preparedness plans for handling up to 5 million international passengers annually at Navi Mumbai International Airport. The company highlighted the airport's readiness, supported by infrastructure and passenger facilities such as enhanced road connectivity, inflight catering services, hotels, lounges and other support amenities.

During the nearly 90-minute meeting, AAHL officials also addressed operational concerns raised by airlines and responded to queries regarding the proposed shift and redevelopment programme. According to sources, the discussions were constructive, with stakeholders reiterating their commitment to ensuring a seamless transition while maintaining passenger convenience and operational efficiency.