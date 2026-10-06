MENAFN - Mid-East Info) LIXIL Corporation (“LIXIL”, TSE Code: 5938), maker of pioneering water and housing products, announced that its“Sanitarina 61”-Japan's first domestic shower toilet launched in 1967-has been recognized with the prestigious“IEEE Milestone” designation, joining global breakthroughs such as Edison's electric lighting system, the compact disc and Wi-Fi. The designation also jointly recognizes Toyo Toki (now TOTO Ltd.) and Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. (now Panasonic Housing Solutions Co., Ltd.), for their contribution to electric bidet toilet technology in Japan. The recognition by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) highlights how LIXIL's ongoing commitment to human-centric engineering and innovation has been fundamental in transforming daily bathroom routines worldwide. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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LIXIL's journey in shower toilets began in 1964 with a challenge to create an entirely new standard for personal hygiene in Japan. At a time when no anatomical or behavioral data existed for such devices, engineers at Ina Seito, one of LIXIL's core heritage companies, conducted thousands of meticulous practical evaluations using clay and plaster. Through these evaluations, the team determined the optimal nozzle location, water pressure, and a spray angle of approximately 75 degrees that balanced effective cleansing with nozzle cleanliness, while also devising multi-layer thermal controls to eliminate burn risks entirely. This transformed a utilitarian fixture into a sophisticated appliance, rooted in LIXIL's approach to innovation. Over half a century later, it continues to evolve in today's advanced toilet solutions, including the“SATIS X” series.

LIXIL has been expanding its shower toilet technology beyond Japan to redefine daily bathroom routines across international markets. Through its global brand portfolio, including INAX, GROHE, and American Standard, LIXIL has been adapting its human-centric engineering to meet regional cultures, preferences, and infrastructure needs. A prime example is the GROHE Sensia Series, which brings together INAX's pioneering Japanese shower-toilet technology with GROHE's award-winning German design and engineering, creating a distinctive combination of advanced hygiene, personal comfort, and contemporary aesthetics worldwide.

“The IEEE Milestone recognition is an immense honor for LIXIL and a testament to an ongoing commitment to innovation, which has been driven not only by our own journey since 'Sanitarina 61' in 1967, but by the collective achievements of Japan's sanitaryware industry. From the outset, our focus was never merely on creating a convenient sanitary fixture, but on delivering meaningful value that nurtures personal well-being and enriches the bathroom space. What began as a Japanese innovation is now redefining daily wellness and hygiene practices around the world. As a pioneer, LIXIL remains dedicated to advancing this technology to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere.”

To deliver on its commitment to daily wellness across diverse international markets, LIXIL has been incorporating key technological advancements across its global portfolio of bathroom products:

From User Insights to Inclusive Innovation:

The technological evolution of shower toilets is fundamentally a history of inclusive innovation. In 1981, responding to feedback from female users, LIXIL introduced Japan's first dedicated feminine-wash function, later incorporating a dual-nozzle system to separate rear-wash and feminine-wash nozzles and address cross-contamination concerns. In addition, LIXIL's innovations extend to accessibility features such as automated lids that eliminate the need for users to bend over, easing physical strain for seniors and those with mobility challenges. Today, this Inclusive design remains a core feature across LIXIL's global product offerings to meet diverse hygiene expectations. Aqua Ceramic Technology:

LIXIL's proprietary ceramic technology features super-hydrophilic performance that prevents waste and limescale buildup from adhering to the bowl. Designed to maintain its shine through simple daily cleaning, Aqua Ceramic ensures long-lasting cleanliness across LIXIL's global product lineup.