MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tenet Upgrades Full Year 2026 Revenue Guidance Following Latest Operating Results and Developments

October 06, 2026 8:20 AM EDT | Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCID: PKKFF) (FSE: P0T) (" Tenet " or the " Company "), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today updated its full year 2026 revenue guidance range to between $175 million and $180 million (up from $120 million to $130 million). Tenet expects gross profit margins of 11% to 12% and net income ranging from $9.5 million to 10.5 million, resulting in forecasted EPS of between $0.02 and $0.025 for 2026.

The Company's guidance upgrade comes following a combination of increased demand for the Company's supply chain related services and the expectation of the commercialization of its data derived product offering during the fourth quarter of 2026. Tenet has been monitoring SME data coming from the Company's Cubeler Business Hub platform throughout the year and expects to launch indexes for the following economic sectors as part of its offering through the Company's ie-Pulse economic intelligence platform:

Canadian Manufacturing Sales Canadian Manufacturing Expenses Canadian Manufacturing Cash Balances Canadian Manufacturing Costs of Goods Sold Canadian Manufacturing Inventory Canadian Construction Sales Canadian Construction Expenses Canadian Construction Cash Balances Canadian Retail Sales Canadian Retail Expenses Canadian Retail Cash Balances Canadian Retail Costs of Goods Sold Canadian Retail Inventory Canadian Accommodation and Food Services Sales Canadian Accommodation and Food Services Expenses Canadian Accommodation and Food Services Cash Balances

Part of Tenet's data monitoring during the year before the Company's decision to launch the indexes included benchmarking the indexes, whenever possible, against officially released economic data from Statistics Canada. This allowed Tenet to ensure that there was a strong enough correlation between the ie-Pulse indexes and the data released by Statistics Canada. It should be noted that this was possible for only a handful of ie-Pulse sales-related indexes as Statistics Canada does not publish economic data on accounts such as inventory, cash balances or costs of goods sold. While Statistics Canada's data is published six weeks following the end of the period to which the data relates, ie-Pulse subscribers will be able to follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis. The Company does not expect the revenue to be generated from ie-Pulse subscription plans in the fourth quarter to have a material impact on the Company's overall margins for 2026. However, the Company does expect ie-Pulse's revenue contribution in future quarters to gradually, and eventually significantly, improve the Company's overall gross profit margins going forward.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or by leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: .

For more information, please contact:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc.

Mayco Quiroz, Chief Operating Officer

514-340-7775 ext.: 510

...

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

416-868-1079 ext.: 251

...

Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

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Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are available in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Tenet's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at . Readers are urged to carefully consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







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Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.