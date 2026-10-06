Promach Brings Built To Run As One To PACK EXPO International 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An interactive InLine Kiosk, a new focused-market booth experience, and an award-nominated new machine headline ProMach's presence at this year's show.

CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMach, a global portfolio of 60 best-in-class processing and packaging brands, will showcase its“Built to Run as One” story at PACK EXPO International 2026, October 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago at the ProMach Pavilion (Booth S-3630), bringing new equipment, new product brands, and a new interactive booth experience to the show floor.

ProMach is presenting the Pavilion (Booth S-3630) as islands that mirror the stages of a real production line, from filling and capping to labeling and end-of-line packaging, giving attendees a tangible sense of both the breadth and depth of their portfolio as they move from one island to the next.

“Built to Run as One is how we think about serving our customers as we grow,” said Scott Smith, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Commercial Operations at ProMach.“For years we've been strategically filling in capability, one core segment of the production line at a time: processing, filling, capping, labeling, end of line. What that produces is a global portfolio with real depth in each of those areas. For example, a customer needs a filler that matches their specifications, and having a range of filling technologies under one roof is what lets us answer that. Every solution we add and every machine we build is meant to connect to and expand what's already there.”

Anchoring the experience is the InLine Kiosk, a self-guided digital checkpoint that draws on the full breadth of the global portfolio: attendees answer a few quick questions about what they're packaging and are instantly matched to the ProMach solutions built for their line.

“We want attendees to experience our portfolio the way our machines are meant to be used, together as one connected line,” said Greg Jakobek, Director of Corporate Marketing at ProMach.“The InLine Kiosk matches customers to the right ProMach solutions in minutes, and Follow the Line lets them engage with our brands to see exactly how those solutions work together for their specific market.”

Follow the Line is a focused-market tour of the booth, tracing the process from start to end of line for a specific product across seven distinct markets: Liquid Foods, Ready-to-Drink, Wine & Spirits, Pet Care, Contract Packaging, Pharma & Life Sciences, and Protein. Dozens of machines on the floor carry unique market badges marking the vertical they serve, and the same badges are worn by ProMach subject matter experts guiding each stop, turning the booth into a walkable tour across all seven areas.

Headlining the new equipment on display is the Zacmi Be-FillTM Can Filler, named a finalist for PMMI's 2026 Technology Excellence Awards in the General Packaging & Processing category. It joins a full lineup of new innovations from across the ProMach portfolio, featured at the booth's Innovation Station.

ProMach also welcomes five new brands to its booth's Pavilion this year: American Holt, DMA Solution, Pride Engineering, Lako, and Evolution, each adding depth to ProMach's aftermarket and line-support capabilities. The show also reflects ProMach's growing commitment to aftermarket performance through Lifecycle Solutions, its newest business line dedicated to keeping customers' lines running at peak performance long after installation, through parts, service, and proactive support.

That same idea, meeting customers where they are and helping them find exactly what their line needs, underscores the Built to Run as One message. Visitors can keep exploring ProMach's full line, by market or by capability, at PromachPackExpo.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: systems and process, filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, robotics and end of line, and lifecycle solutions. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately-held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit ProMachCareers.com.

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CONTACT: Scott Smith ProMach +1 (864) 419-1455...