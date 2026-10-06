Ocean Power Technologies Demonstrates Offshore Deployment Of Greensea IQ Bayonet 150 From Modified WAM-V 16

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proof of concept transported and remotely released a 300-pound amphibious vehicle that subsequently transited from offshore to the beach

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader of maritime operational infrastructure and autonomous ocean systems, today announced the successful completion of a proof of concept requested by Greensea IQ involving the offshore deployment of the amphibious Bayonet 150 Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicle (AUGV) from a modified WAM-V® 16 unmanned surface vessel .

OPT modified the WAM-V 16 to transport and deploy the 300-pound Bayonet 150. During the test, the WAM-V carried the vehicle offshore, initiated a remotely triggered release, and safely deployed its umbilical. After deployment, Bayonet operated under Greensea IQ's control system and completed its transit from the offshore release point to the beach.

The proof of concept focused on transport, deployment, and safe separation between vehicles. Bayonet is designed for amphibious and surf-zone operations relevant to mine countermeasures and other littoral missions.“Greensea IQ brought us a specific deployment challenge: transport a 300-pound amphibious vehicle offshore and release it safely for independent transit to the beach,” said Jason Weed, Chief Operating Officer of OPT.“We modified the WAM-V 16 to support the vehicle, its remotely triggered deployment, and its umbilical. Completing that sequence demonstrates the value of WAM-V as adaptable mobile infrastructure for specialized partner systems.”

“Paired with a Bayonet 150 AUGV, the WAM-V USV can now take on seabed missions with greater flexibility. The Bayonet Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AUGV) deploys straight from the USV's open chassis, creating one unmanned system that can cover the surface and work the seabed in the same mission” said Paco Santana, VP of Business Development for Greensea IQ.

Tracy Pagliara, Acting President and CEO of OPT, added:“We believe the test demonstrates WAM-V 16's role as a modular surface transport and deployment platform. Rather than owning every component of an operation, our WAM-V can be adapted to carry and deploy specialized systems developed and controlled by mission partners.”

For more information about Ocean Power Technologies, visit .

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including MerrowsTM, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more about OPT's products, services and solutions, visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, the further development and integration of WAM-V and Bayonet platforms for naval mine clearance operations, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

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