Monogram Health Announces Renewed Population Health NCQA Accreditation For Three Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent accreditation validates Monogram's person-centered, in-home clinical model against the most rigorous population health management benchmarks in the industry

Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Monogram Health, the leading multi-specialty provider of in-home treatment for patients with multiple chronic conditions, has received Population Health Program Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for the third time. Monogram has demonstrated strong performance in areas such as data integration, population assessment, population segmentation, targeted interventions, practitioner support, as well as measurement and quality improvement, which have met and/or exceeded NCQA's criteria for managing individuals with complex needs.

“We treat some of the most medically complex patients in the country. NCQA's rigorous evaluation process confirms that our model is built on the right clinical foundations, and that we are measuring and continuously improving what matters,” said Katrina Cope, Senior Vice President, Clinical Integration and Implementation for Monogram Health.“Reaccreditation underscores our ongoing pledge to deliver the highest standard of care in the homes of the complex patients we serve."

NCQA evaluates accredited organizations against standards designed to ensure that population health programs are truly person-centered, data-driven, and outcomes-oriented. Achieving Accreditation confirms that Monogram's clinical model, proprietary technology infrastructure, and quality improvement programs meet or exceed national best practices for population health management.

“The future of health care depends on our ability to better understand and respond to the needs of the populations we serve,” said Dr. Vivek Garg, President and CEO, NCQA.“NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation recognizes organizations that are using data, insights, and coordinated interventions to improve health at scale. With this achievement, Monogram Health has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening care delivery, advancing quality, and helping people achieve their best possible health.”

NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization that assesses and reports on quality across managed care plans, behavioral health organizations, PPOs, physician groups, and disease management programs. Its accreditation standards are deliberately rigorous, developed with input from health plans, population health leaders, expert panels, and standing committees. Accreditation is awarded following a detailed review of an organization's operational processes, clinical benefit management policies, and related practices, recognizing those that demonstrate strong performance against NCQA's Population Health Accreditation standards.

Monogram continues to receive Accreditation by NCQA for several of its programs, including Population Health (since 2020), Case Management (since 2023), and Credentialing/Recredentialing (since 2024).

For more information about the clinically complex patient population that Monogram serves, click here.

About Monogram Health:

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions. Unique to healthcare, Monogram Health does not silo itself by specialty, rather it takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person's health, simultaneously evaluating and treating the whole person and all chronic conditions that are present – such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.



Monogram Health employs a robust and integrated clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines (including cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative/end of life care) to diagnose and treat all present and prevalent chronic conditions; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient's healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, obtaining transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.



Monogram Health's innovative treatment model and corresponding care plans are personalized and customized to each patient and proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout much of the U.S., and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest-growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit here.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

CONTACT: Jacob Westfall Monogram Health 440-823-2738...