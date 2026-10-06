Aditi Consulting Achieves Anthropic Select Tier After Putting Claude Into Production Across Client Environments

Aditi achieves select tier partner status

The milestone follows Aditi's broader effort to reshape its business, client delivery, and engineering workforce.

- Raja Narayana, CEO of Aditi ConsultingBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aditi Consulting has achieved Select Tier status in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, Anthropic's program for consultancies and specialized AI firms that help enterprises adopt and implement Claude.The designation follows results from work already underway:- Inside Aditi: Claude now supports production workflows across engineering, delivery and business operations. Month-end margin analysis went from hours to under two minutes. Reconciliation, close and payables automations are in production, and an AI-enabled delivery command center catches issues before they create downstream problems.- With clients: Aditi and Advarra moved from an initial concept to a working application in six weeks.- Across its workforce: 82 engineers in Aditi's first two cohorts are developing the technical judgment, business context and accountability required to apply AI in real delivery environments.That work has shaped how Aditi approaches AI transformation with clients. As AI becomes more capable, the challenge is no longer the technology itself. It is deciding where AI can create value, engineering it into the business and building the capability to sustain it.“Access to increasingly capable AI isn't the hardest part of transformation anymore,” said Carrick Carpenter, chief technology and AI officer at Aditi Consulting.“The harder question is whether the organization around it is ready - the systems, governance, workflows and people. We chose to work through those questions inside our own business first, and that experience now shapes how we help clients put AI into production.”Aditi is applying that experience in client environments. At Advarra, a clinical research technology company, Aditi worked alongside Advarra's teams using Claude and AI-assisted development. Within seven working days, Advarra and its end customer had a working experience they could use to validate the direction.“Driving value for our customers is our North Star,” said Brian Hart, chief technology officer at Advarra.“We're building an approach that brings together Advarra's unique data and context, an architecture designed to adapt as technology changes, and strategic partners with specialized AI capabilities. That allows us to accelerate our product roadmap and bring meaningful innovation to market faster.”For Aditi, the shift also changes what engineering capability looks like. The company is developing engineers not simply to use AI tools, but to combine them with technical fundamentals, business context, judgment and accountability in real delivery environments. Engineers from those cohorts are already working on live client engagements.“AI is changing what organizations can build and how they build it, but technology alone doesn't create an outcome,” said Raja Narayana, CEO of Aditi Consulting.“The opportunity is to use AI to create greater leverage while keeping human judgment and accountability where they matter most. That's the model we're building inside Aditi and bringing to our clients.”###About Aditi ConsultingAditi Consulting is a global technology partner helping enterprises transform with AI by combining outcome engineering with the capacity to execute. The company brings together AI, engineering expertise and global engineering talent to meet customers where they are-whether they need a partner to engineer the path to an outcome or the specialized skills and scale to execute a strategy already in place. From modernizing what exists to building what's next, Aditi helps organizations turn what's possible into measurable impact, while amplifying what people do best. Building a Digital World with Human Spirit.Learn more:Media ContactStevi Rex... +1 805.368.9024

Stevi Rex

Aditi Consulting

+1 805-368-9024

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Aditi Consulting Achieves Anthropic Select Tier After Putting Claude Into Production Across Client Environments News Provided By Aditi Consulting October 06, 2026, 12:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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