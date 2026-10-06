GSA Advantage Orders Rose 35% As Sales Fell 11%, Reshaping FY2027 Strategy

Top 10 agency buyers on GSA Advantage, FY2026 through June. Federal buyers placed 35% more orders in FY2025 while spending 11% less. Source: Price Reporter, Federal Market Intelligence Report FY2026.

Price Reporter's FY2026 report on $1.5B in GSA Advantage sales shows smaller orders, shifting agency demand and a narrow set of winning categories

- Author: Igor London, Founder and President, Price ReporterENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As federal contractors set their plans for fiscal year 2027, new data from Price Reporter shows a GSA Advantage market that has changed shape. Federal agencies placed 34.8% more orders in FY2025 while spending 10.95% less on product-based Schedules, and FY2026 data through June recovered from a weak start to trail the comparable prior-year period by only 0.9%. Price Reporter's recently published Federal Market Intelligence Report FY2026 analyzes purchasing by agency, category and product across nearly three fiscal years.The report covers GSA Advantage sales for product-based Multiple Award Schedules from October 2023 through June 2026. Key findings for contractors planning FY2027:– The average GSA Advantage order fell from about $1,442 in FY2024 to $952 in FY2025. In FY2026 through June, sales reached $319.0 million, only 0.9% below the same period a year earlier. The average order was approximately $899, about 5.2% higher than during the comparable October–June period of FY2025.– The Air Force is the largest buyer, at $124.5 million in FY2026 through June, or 42% of the top-10 agency total, but its purchases declined 7.7% year over year.– Among the largest agency buyers, Veterans Affairs posted particularly strong growth, rising 16.8% to $48.5 million. Several smaller agency markets grew faster in percentage terms: Justice (+33.1%), Health and Human Services (+26.1%), Commerce (+24.8%) and Energy (+22.3%). Treasury (−26.9%) and State (−12.4%) declined most.– Two SINs generated about 42% of all sales between January 2025 and June 2026: SIN 33411 (IT hardware) at $189.2 million and SIN 332510C (hardware and MRO catalog) at $152.6 million.– Technology products hold 12 of the 15 top-selling product slots. HP and Samsung together represent about 81% of top-15 product sales, led by an HP laptop (8L3N0AV) at $8.2 million.– July through September was the strongest quarter in both completed fiscal years, with a pronounced surge in September."The headline number is not the 11% decline. It is that federal buyers placed 154,000 more orders and spent $70 million less," said Igor London, Founder and President of Price Reporter. "GSA Advantage has become a small-order marketplace, and that increasingly favors contractors with broad catalogs and a cost-efficient way to fulfill a $900 order, rather than relying on the lowest price on a single hero product."The report includes 6 data tables, 5 charts and a section on what the findings mean for contractors in the new fiscal year: build a Department of Defense channel first and a Veterans Affairs sales motion next; treat fulfillment cost per order, not only price, as the profitability lever; compete on catalog breadth within a SIN rather than a single hero product; and have catalogs, pricing and stock in place before July to capture the fiscal year-end surge. Price Reporter will publish full-year FY2026 results, including the September close, later this quarter.ABOUT THE DATAThe report analyzes GSA Advantage sales for product-based Schedules from October 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026, using data processed through Price Reporter's Market Intelligence Platform. Fiscal years follow the federal calendar (October 1 – September 30). FY2026 figures are through June 30, 2026. SIN and product rankings cover January 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. Data and charts may be reused with attribution to Price Reporter under CC BY 4.0. The full report, PDF and CSV data tables are available at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">pricereporter/market-intelligence-report/ABOUT PRICE REPORTERFounded in 2006, Price Reporter is a GSA consulting and technology firm serving more than 1,000 GSA contractors. The company has secured 500+ GSA contracts, manages 1,500+ contracts, has completed 20,000+ contract modifications and has processed more than 2.5 million federal orders through its Order Management System. Price Reporter's Market Intelligence Platform has delivered item-level GSA pricing data to contractors since 2009. Learn more at

Igor London

Price Reporter

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GSA Advantage Orders Rose 35% as Sales Fell 11%, Reshaping FY2027 Strategy News Provided By PriceReporter October 06, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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