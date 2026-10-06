Influential Women Highlights Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell: Transforming Fire Safety Through Data, Leadership, And Innovation

FORT DENAUD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former U.S. Fire Administrator Continues to Shape the Future of Emergency Response and Global Fire SafetyFort DeLand, Florida – Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell is an internationally respected leader in fire safety, emergency response, and public safety innovation whose more than 35-year career has been defined by leadership, research, technology, and an unwavering commitment to protecting communities and improving firefighter safety. From her early years with the Memphis Fire Department to her service as U.S. Fire Administrator, she has consistently worked at the intersection of emergency response, evidence-based decision-making, and innovation.Her career began immediately after college when she made the decision to leave medical school and pursue emergency medicine directly in the field. Joining the Memphis Fire Department, she spent seven years in frontline emergency response, gaining firsthand experience with the realities faced by firefighters and emergency medical personnel. That experience became the foundation for a career dedicated to strengthening the systems upon which emergency responders and communities depend.After her time with the Memphis Fire Department, Lori was recruited to the International Association of Fire Fighters, where she initially led initiatives focused on emergency medical services and the growing integration of EMS within fire departments nationwide. Over more than 26 years with the organization, her responsibilities expanded into research, data analytics, and national studies examining critical issues affecting the fire service.Her research addressed crew size, deployment models, community risk assessment, firefighter safety, civilian casualty reduction, and emergency response effectiveness. Through this work, Lori helped strengthen the role of evidence in fire service decision-making across North America. Her ability to connect research, operational realities, and strategic leadership established her as an influential voice in fire service research and strategy.Following her retirement from the IAFF in 2019, Lori founded the International Public Safety Data Institute, recognizing the increasingly important role data plays in understanding risk, strengthening response capabilities, and improving outcomes. During this period, she led the development of innovative national data tools designed to modernize how fire service agencies collect, analyze, and apply operational information.Her commitment to modernization continued on a national level in 2021, when President Biden appointed her to serve as the U.S. Fire Administrator. In that role, Lori led transformative initiatives addressing emergency response modernization, wildfire resilience, and public safety innovation.One of her most significant accomplishments was envisioning and delivering the National Emergency Response Information System, known as NERIS. The initiative replaced a nearly 50-year-old federal data system with a modern, analytics-driven platform designed to transform emergency response intelligence nationwide. NERIS reflects Lori's longstanding belief that better data can help leaders understand risks more clearly, make better-informed decisions, and improve the systems responsible for protecting communities.Lori also founded and chaired the inaugural World Fire Congress, bringing together fire leaders from more than 50 countries to strengthen international collaboration surrounding wildfire mitigation, emerging technologies, and fire safety strategy. The initiative continues internationally, with future congresses planned to be hosted by the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.Today, Lori continues contributing to the future of global fire safety and emergency response as a leadership advisor, technology advocate, and Principal Fire Safety Strategist with UL Research Institutes Fire Safety Research Institute. Her current work focuses heavily on wildfire resilience, technology innovation, climate-related fire risks, and identifying solutions that can close the gap between escalating threats and emergency response capabilities.For Lori, the urgency of these issues is clear. She believes one of the greatest challenges facing the field is that risks are moving faster than people can keep up. Fire risk around the world is tremendous, while changing climate conditions, expanding drought, extensive vegetation growth, and communities being built in the path of fire are increasing the complexity of the threat. At the same time, she believes fire response and prevention systems are not keeping pace with the speed at which these risks are developing.That reality reinforces her commitment to innovation. A strong advocate for data-informed leadership and emerging technologies, Lori believes innovation will play a defining role in protecting communities and improving firefighter safety in the years ahead. Her work reflects the understanding that technology is most valuable when it is connected to real-world needs and used to help leaders respond more effectively to evolving risks.Lori attributes her success to faith, opportunity, preparation, mentorship, and the willingness to step forward when opportunities arise. As a person of faith, she believes that God presents opportunities in people's lives and that it is important to recognize those opportunities and be bold enough to step into them.Throughout her career in a traditionally male-dominated field, Lori rarely felt minimized because she encountered male mentors who recognized the importance of her contributions and encouraged her to step forward. They challenged her to bring the science, enter important spaces, and contribute her expertise.One piece of advice she received early in her career, at age 29, particularly stayed with her. A strong leader told her that she would never be one of them, meaning she would never be male, and that she would have to give 110% to their 100% if she wanted to succeed in the field. Rather than taking those words as discouragement, Lori found them inspiring. The advice gave her additional drive and determination to make a difference throughout her career.That same philosophy informs the advice she offers to young women entering the industry today. Lori encourages them to dream big while preparing themselves for the opportunities that will eventually come. Education has been particularly important in her own journey, and she encourages young professionals to establish a strong academic foundation while remaining open-minded about opportunities that may initially appear small.She believes every opportunity can serve as preparation for a larger one. Lori also encourages young people to continue learning, warning against the temptation to believe that success can be achieved without developing a strong foundation of knowledge and experience. In her view, every day provides an opportunity to learn something new, while every meeting and interaction can become an important professional opportunity.At the center of Lori's leadership philosophy is a simple but powerful principle:“Lead as if other people's lives depend on it... because they do.”That philosophy is closely connected to the values she considers essential both professionally and personally. For Lori, the mission always comes first, while integrity and character are uncompromising. She believes integrity speaks volumes, inspires trust, and creates the foundation necessary for meaningful leadership.People choose whom they will follow, and Lori takes that responsibility seriously. She understands that when people place their trust in a leader, they make themselves vulnerable. As a result, she never wants to disappoint those who have chosen to follow her.With an MPH in Epidemiology from The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, along with a Doctorate in Public Health in Quality Performance Metrics, Lori has combined academic preparation with decades of frontline, research, organizational, and national leadership experience. She has also received numerous national honors recognizing her contributions to public safety, emergency medical services leadership, and the fire service.As she continues her work in fire safety and emergency response, Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell remains focused on the challenges ahead: understanding emerging risks, using data more effectively, embracing technology, strengthening resilience, and preparing leaders and communities for threats that continue to evolve. Her career demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when scientific knowledge, practical experience, preparation, and principled leadership come together in service of a mission.Learn More about Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women Highlights Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell: Transforming Fire Safety Through Data, Leadership, And Innovation News Provided By Influential Women October 06, 2026, 12:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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