First Full-Service Rusty Taco Opening At Dulles International Airport This November

Franchisee Aero Taco LLC expands into new Concourse E with the latest restaurant model

VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Good tacos, a cold drink and a little extra time before takeoff? This November, Rusty Tacois opening its second location in the Washington Dulles International Airport with franchise partners Aero Taco LLC, bringing its first-ever full-service airport restaurant to the newly built Concourse E.The new restaurant marks another milestone in Rusty Taco's airport expansion and introduces a larger restaurant format designed to give travelers more ways to enjoy the brand. Guests can look forward to the bold flavors of Rusty Taco's handcrafted street tacos and build-your-own bowls, made with fresh ingredients and served alongside the brand's housemade salsas.Aero Taco LLC is led by experienced restaurant operators Neelu Toteja and Jimit Naik. The Virginia-based team has owned and operated various food and beverage brands, including Capitol Grounds Coffee, Baskin-Robbins, and others.“Neelu and Jimit have been amazing franchise partners, and we are excited to continue our relationship with them,” said David Gonzalez, VP of Development for Gala Capital Partners, parent company of Rusty Taco.“This second location gives travelers a chance to experience Rusty Taco in a new way, and we look forward to seeing the Aero team bring this latest model to life.”The newest Dulles International restaurant has a larger footprint compared to the first location in Concourse D, which reflects the traditional quick-service style of Rusty Taco. The upcoming restaurant is ~3,000 sq. ft., features a larger dining room for a full-service experience, a convenient grab-and-go, and an expanded bar to accommodate guests while they wait for flights.“We've had a great response to our first Dulles location, and we're excited to bring even more of Rusty Taco to travelers and airport employees,” said Jimit Naik, partner at Aero Taco LLC.“The new full-service format gives us the opportunity to welcome more guests, serve up more of the tacos and drinks they love, and create a place to kick back before their next flight.”For more information, visit .About Rusty TacoFounded in Dallas in 2010, Rusty Taco is a fast-casual neighborhood taco stand serving authentic street-style tacos made with fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and made-to-order preparation. Inspired by founder Rusty Fenton's vision of bringing people together over simple, high-quality food, the brand has grown to 28 locations across multiple states while remaining committed to genuine hospitality and community connection. In addition to its signature tacos, Rusty Taco offers breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, handcrafted margaritas, local beer, and catering for gatherings of all sizes. By combining craveable food, an approachable atmosphere, and a passion for bringing neighbors together, Rusty Taco has become a favorite destination for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and celebrations. Learn more at RustyTaco.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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First Full-Service Rusty Taco Opening at Dulles International Airport this November News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 06, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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