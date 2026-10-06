Average Funeral Cost With Burial Is $15,250 To $17,200 In 2026: Free Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator Released

The average funeral cost with burial in 2026 is $15,250 to $17,200, depending on the state, according to the Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator.

The free Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator shows a typical total, a price range and every line of the funeral home price list for any U.S. state.

Website owners can add the free Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator to any website with one copy and paste, in three colors.

The free Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator shows the typical 2026 funeral cost in every state, cemetery included. Any website can add it at no cost.

- Gabriel Killian, Founder of Memorial MeritsVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The average funeral cost in 2026 is $15,250 to $17,200 for a traditional funeral with burial, depending on the state, once the burial plot, opening and closing fee, vault and headstone are counted, according to the Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator. Memorial Merits today released the 2026 edition of the tool, a free funeral cost calculator that shows what a funeral costs in any U.S. state in about a minute.The widely quoted $8,300 national median from the National Funeral Directors Association (2023) covers the funeral home's bill only. In the Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Index 2026, the funeral home's share of a traditional funeral with burial is about $8,200. Cemetery charges add $5,000 or more, and death certificates, flowers and a reception add the rest.After a few short questions, the Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator shows a typical total for the state, a price range, every line of the itemized price list a funeral home must provide, a check on a funeral home's quote, and ways to lower and pay each cost. The results can be printed, saved as a PDF, emailed or shared with a link, with no sign-up.People planning a funeral in advance also see what the same funeral may cost in 10, 20 and 30 years, and veterans see VA burial benefits taken off the total.How Much Does a Funeral Cost in 2026?In 2026, a traditional funeral with viewing and burial costs $15,250 to $17,200 with the cemetery counted, a cremation with a viewing and service costs $8,500 to $10,300, and a direct cremation with no service costs $2,550 to $3,300, according to the Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator.Funeral prices rose 17.1 percent from their 2023 average to August 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index for funeral expenses.In the 21 funeral home price lists Memorial Merits reviewed for the calculator, two funeral homes in the same state were $7,355 apart on service charges for the same traditional funeral.Under the FTC Funeral Rule, every funeral home must give an itemized General Price List, give prices by phone, and accept a casket bought elsewhere with no handling fee.Is $10,000 Enough for a Funeral?According to the Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator, $10,000 covers a direct cremation and a cremation with a memorial service in every state, and a cremation with a viewing and service in 45 of 51 jurisdictions (the 50 states and DC). $10,000 does not cover the typical all-in cost of a burial in any state.Memorial Merits built the calculator's prices from 21 General Price Lists from funeral homes in seven states, National Funeral Directors Association 2023 medians brought to 2026 dollars with the Bureau of Labor Statistics funeral expenses index, cemetery price lists from four states, and CDC death certificate fees for all 50 states and DC. Each result is a typical total with a range, and a real quote can fall outside the range."When my father passed away, I had no idea what the items and services should cost or what was considered a fair price, and I had neither the time nor the capacity to research it," said Gabriel Killian, Founder of Memorial Merits. "The Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator gives a family that answer for their own state in about a minute."Any Website Can Add the Funeral Cost Calculator FreeWebsite owners can add the funeral cost calculator to any website, free, with one copy and paste. The website version of the Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator works on WordPress, Squarespace, Wix and any page that accepts HTML, shows 2026 prices for all 50 states and DC, and comes in three colors.Memorial Merits updates the prices, and every installed calculator shows the update the next time it loads. The website version sets no cookies, needs no account, sign-up or license fee, and is free to use with the Memorial Merits credit link in place.The Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator is built for funeral consumer groups, hospices, senior living communities, financial advisors, estate planning attorneys, churches, grief support groups, small businesses that serve families after a loss, and local news sites.Killian added: "If you run a website that serves families, you can add this funeral cost calculator to your website for free with one copy and paste."A how-to video shows the Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator in use, with the website install step at 1:29:The Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator joins other free end-of-life planning tools from Memorial Merits, including the Probate Cost Calculator, the Probate Document Finder and the Estate Readiness Tool.Journalists and researchers may quote the figures with credit to "Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Index 2026" and a link to . The state data set and the full method are available from the media contact below. Organizations and professionals that serve families can reach Memorial Merits at .About Memorial MeritsMemorial Merits ( ) is a free platform that helps families understand the costs, rules and paperwork of end-of-life planning and the months after a death, in plain language. Memorial Merits publishes free planning tools, guides and worksheets, a directory of funeral homes and cemeteries for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and a directory of vetted services for estate planning, funeral planning and grief support. Memorial Merits was founded by Gabriel Killian, a Navy veteran and author, after his father passed away. Memorial Merits is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expanding its home base to the Dallas-Fort Worth area (Plano, Texas) in late 2026.

Gabriel Killian

Memorial Merits

+1 7572702176

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How Much Does a Funeral Cost in 2026? Free Funeral Cost Calculator

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Average Funeral Cost With Burial Is $15,250 to $17,200 in 2026: Free Memorial Merits Funeral Cost Calculator Released News Provided By Memorial Merits October 06, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Law



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