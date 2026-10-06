UOVO Supports Inaugural TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping The Future Of Art

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UOVO joins TIME as a supporting partner for the event, which coincides with the launch of the inaugural TIME100 Art list

- Steve Novenstein, UOVO Co-Founder & Board of Directors Co-Chairman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UOVO, the trusted stewardship company for exceptional collections, today announced a supporting partner role for TIME's inaugural TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Art. Hosted by TIME on October 5, 2026, in New York City, the event coincides with the launch of TIME's inaugural TIME100 Art list, recognizing the most influential figures shaping the global art landscape.

"UOVO is proud to support the first TIME100 Impact Dinner honoring leaders of the art world," said Steve Novenstein, UOVO Co-Founder & Board of Directors Co-Chairman. "The individuals being celebrated tonight are the change-makers who define how art is made, shown, and preserved for the future - and stewardship of that work is exactly what UOVO does. We're honored to celebrate them with TIME as a supporting partner of the event."

The partnership reflects the company's long-standing support for the art world. Earlier this year, UOVO presented the sixth annual UOVO Prize to artist Keisha Scarville. Since 2020, the UOVO Prize has recognized the work of emerging Brooklyn-based artists with a solo presentation at the Brooklyn Museum, a 50-by-50-foot mural on the facade of UOVO Brooklyn, and a $25,000 unrestricted cash grant.

Additional information about UOVO is available at uovo.

ABOUT UOVO

UOVO is the stewardship company for exceptional collections. Founded and privately owned by collectors, UOVO pairs purpose-built facilities and a private transportation fleet with digital inventory and collection management technology, helping clients protect, move, and experience objects. The company operates more than 30 specialized facilities across the U.S. and a network of over 100 vehicles, with services spanning short-term storage and domestic transportation through long-term preservation and complex international projects. Across UOVO Art, UOVO Fashion, and UOVO Wine, the company serves private collectors, museums and institutions, global brands, galleries, artists, designers, wineries, and the professionals who advise them.

Aidan Young

UOVO

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UOVO Supports Inaugural TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Art News Provided By UOVO October 06, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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