Neckwise Launches Neckhub, A New Educational Resource For Upper Cervical Chiropractic

Upper Cervical Chiropractic

Dr Drew Hall of Neckwise South Sarasota

NeckWise launches NeckHub, a new educational resource focused on upper cervical chiropractic, neck health and the nervous system.

- Dr. Andrew HallSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NeckWise, a growing network of upper cervical chiropractic offices, has announced the launch of NeckHub, a new educational website focused on upper cervical chiropractic, the upper cervical spine, neck health and the nervous system.NeckHub was created to make information about the upper cervical region and commonly researched health concerns easier for the public to understand. The website publishes educational content about upper cervical chiropractic, headaches and migraines, dizziness and balance, neck conditions, posture, jaw and facial concerns, research and other topics related to the neck and nervous system.The new platform is part of NeckWise's broader effort to increase public awareness and understanding of upper cervical chiropractic as the organization expands its network of offices across the United States.“People are searching for answers every day about symptoms and health concerns they may have experienced for months or even years,” said Dr. Andrew“Drew” Hall, co-founder of NeckWise and an upper cervical chiropractor and educator.“NeckHub gives us an opportunity to take complicated concepts involving the upper neck, biomechanics and nervous system and explain them in a way that is easier for people to understand.”A Central Resource for Upper Cervical Chiropractic EducationUpper cervical chiropractic is a focused approach to chiropractic care centered on the relationship between the uppermost vertebrae of the neck, the skull and the nervous system.The upper cervical region includes the atlas and axis vertebrae at the top of the spine. Because of the unique anatomy of this area and its proximity to important neurological structures, the craniocervical junction has been an area of interest in chiropractic, biomechanics and other health disciplines.Despite growing interest in upper cervical chiropractic, consumers researching the subject online can encounter information spread across individual practices, professional organizations, research publications and condition-specific websites.NeckHub was developed to help organize educational information about these subjects in one place.The website covers upper cervical chiropractic, anatomy and biomechanics, neck conditions, headaches and migraines, dizziness and balance, jaw and TMJ concerns, posture and spine health, research and patient education.NeckHub is intended as an educational resource rather than a replacement for individualized healthcare guidance. Its content is provided for informational purposes and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.More Than Two Decades of Upper Cervical ExperienceA central contributor to NeckHub is Dr. Andrew“Drew” Hall, a co-founder of NeckWise who has practiced upper cervical chiropractic for more than two decades.Hall has focused his career on the Blair Upper Cervical Chiropractic Technique and served as president of the Blair Upper Cervical Chiropractic Society from 2009 through 2020. He is certified to teach the Blair Technique and has taught upper cervical chiropractors through professional education and seminars in the United States and internationally.Hall was also recognized by his peers as Blair Chiropractor of the Year in 2004 and 2016.“Education has been a major part of my career, whether I was teaching other chiropractors or helping people understand the anatomy and biomechanics of the upper neck,” Hall said.“There is enormous interest in this area, but people need resources that help them better understand the information they encounter. That is one of the reasons we created NeckHub.”Supporting a Growing Upper Cervical Chiropractic NetworkThe launch of NeckHub supports the broader educational mission of NeckWise, which was founded in 2024 as a network focused on upper cervical chiropractic.NeckWise has since expanded with offices serving multiple communities in Florida and Utah, including the Tampa Bay area, Sarasota, Fort Myers and the Salt Lake City area, with additional markets planned as the organization continues to grow.Across the NeckWise network, patients frequently arrive with questions about the upper cervical spine and its potential relationship to health concerns they have been researching. Those questions helped demonstrate the need for a broader educational platform.“Opening more offices increases access to care, but access is only part of our mission,” Hall said.“We also want to increase awareness and understanding of upper cervical chiropractic. NeckHub gives people anywhere in the country an opportunity to learn about this work, whether or not they live near a NeckWise office.”Expanding Upper Cervical Education OnlinePatients increasingly use online resources to research symptoms, conditions and healthcare options before deciding where to seek professional guidance. While access to health information has expanded dramatically, consumers can also encounter conflicting explanations and information without appropriate context.NeckHub aims to provide educational content that explains anatomy, terminology, research and different perspectives surrounding commonly researched health concerns.Rather than positioning every health concern as an upper cervical problem, the platform is designed to explore where the upper cervical spine may be relevant while acknowledging the broader factors that can contribute to complex symptoms.While NeckWise serves as a growing clinical network, NeckHub is designed specifically as an educational resource capable of addressing a broader range of questions about upper cervical chiropractic, neck health and the nervous system.“Our long-term vision is much larger than building chiropractic offices,” Hall said.“We want more people to understand what upper cervical chiropractic is, how it differs from general chiropractic and why the upper cervical region deserves attention. NeckHub is an important part of that educational mission.”Readers can explore the new educational resource at NeckHub.About NeckHubNeckHub is an online educational resource focused on upper cervical chiropractic, the upper cervical spine, neck health and the nervous system. The platform publishes educational content covering headaches and migraines, dizziness and balance, neck conditions, posture, jaw and facial concerns, research and patient resources.About NeckWiseNeckWiseis a growing network of upper cervical chiropractic offices founded in 2024. NeckWise focuses on precise upper cervical chiropractic care while supporting educational initiatives designed to increase public awareness and understanding of upper cervical chiropractic.

Matt Morris

Neckwise

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NeckWise Launches NeckHub, a New Educational Resource for Upper Cervical Chiropractic News Provided By Neckwise October 06, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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